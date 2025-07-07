GoodData Launches AI for Self-Hosted Analytics: Powerful, Proven, Private

GoodData AI capabilities, including AI Assistant and Smart Search, now available for self-hosted deployment. Keep your data private, compliant, and AI-fuelled.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / GoodData, the AI-native analytics platform, today announced GoodData AI is now available for self-hosted deployment. Enterprises can now run GoodData AI, including AI Assistant and Smart Search , entirely within their own infrastructure - on-premises or in a private cloud - with zero third-party data exposure.

With this launch, GoodData delivers the full promise of AI-driven analytics while honoring the strict privacy, compliance, and control requirements of modern enterprises. Self-hosting gives organizations total ownership of their analytics workflows, from natural language queries to insight generation, all within their secure perimeter.

"Enterprises shouldn't have to choose between innovation and control. With self-hosted GoodData AI, we're giving our customers the best of both worlds - cutting-edge generative analytics, deployed entirely on their terms. This is a major step toward making AI not just powerful, but practical and secure for every organization."

Roman Stanek, Founder and CEO, GoodData

Enterprise-Grade AI, Fully Private

Self-hosted GoodData AI brings a new level of confidence to enterprises that demand the highest in data security. Key benefits include:

Enterprise Data Privacy : All interactions with AI, including queries, search, and generated insights, remain entirely within your environment. No external processing. No vendor lock-in.

Deployment Flexibility : Choose how and where to run your AI-powered analytics. GoodData supports deployment on-premises or in your private cloud, seamlessly integrating with your existing tools and infrastructure.

Compliance & Control: Align easily with regulatory standards such as GDPR, HIPAA, and others. Organizations maintain complete control over updates, access policies, and model tuning.

AI That Works Where You Work

Self-hosted GoodData AI isn't just secure - it's smart, scalable, and built to fit into any modern data ecosystem. From business users to developers, every part of the platform is engineered for seamless, intelligent interaction:

AI Anywhere : Add natural language analytics anywhere - UI, embedded apps, or workflows - with full white-label support for branded experiences.

Intelligent Semantic Layer and Ontology : AI that understands your business using governed, domain-aware semantic models that deliver contextually accurate answers.

Natural Language Insights: Get conversational access to precise answers, visualizations, and next steps, all aligned with your data model.

AI-Ready Analytics Lake : Built on a unified, high-quality data foundation that supports scalable, real-time AI interactions across all analytics layers.

Model Context Protocol (MCP) Support : Enables real-time, cross-system context that makes AI relevant. GoodData's new MCP Server Beta program is now available!

Developer Tools and APIs: API-first architecture enables developers to embed, automate, and integrate AI into any enterprise workflow or application.

This architecture enables enterprises to bring AI directly into decision-making processes - quickly, intelligently, and securely.

"With the release of GoodData AI for self-hosted deployment, we're making enterprise analytics more intelligent, accessible, and scalable than ever. These capabilities empower developers and business users alike to interact with governed data through natural language and intuitive search."

Jan Franek, Senior Product Manager, GoodData

"We're excited to bring GoodData into our ecosystem of partners, helping us deliver secure, self-hosted AI capabilities for public safety. By enabling agencies to ask questions in plain language and instantly turn data into actionable insights, we're helping officers work more efficiently, accelerate investigations, and enhance community safety-all within a compliant, cloud environment that ensures full data privacy and control."

Wendy Gilbert, SVP of Product, Mark43

AI, On Your Terms

With self-hosted GoodData AI, organizations can finally combine the flexibility of open architecture with the intelligence of next-gen analytics, while complying with the strictest security protocols.It's the latest step in GoodData's vision to bring trusted, explainable AI to every analytics interaction.

For more information, visit www.gooddata.com .

About GoodData

GoodData is the AI-native analytics platform built for speed, scale, and trust, helping companies deliver real-time insights - embedded, branded, and everywhere your users need them.

Founded in 2007, and with offices in both the U.S. and Europe, GoodData serves over 140,000 of the world's top companies and 3.6 million users, helping them drive meaningful change and maximize the value of their data.

For more information, visit GoodData's website and follow GoodData on LinkedIn , YouTube , and Medium .

