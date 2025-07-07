The "Central Eastern Europe Existing Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database product covers the CEE data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 277 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 24 upcoming data centers

Location covered: Austria, Czech Republic, Poland, Russia

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets 1/2 Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation per kW pricing

Key Market Highlights

Romania accounts for the highest share of upcoming data centers, with almost 50% of upcoming rack capacity in the region.

Poland and Russia also show significant development in upcoming capacity, especially in terms of IT power.

ClusterPower operates the largest data center in Romania and leads the region in terms of facility size and capacity.

Czech Republic, Austria, and Latvia are emerging markets with growing infrastructure and planned expansions.

Rostelecom is the top operator in Russia, followed by DataPro and Selectel.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (277 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (VIE1, ODC21)

Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (24 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

The major operators/investors covered in this Central Eastern Europe Data Center Colocation Market Database include:

3data

3S

A1 Telekom Austria AG

Adamant

Adgar Investments Development

AmberCore

Artnet

Aruba

Asseco Data Systems

AtlasEdge

Atman

AzInTelecom

Baltneta

BEMOBILE

Beyond.pl

Casablanca INT

CE Colo

Center of Ukrainian Internet Names

Ceske Radiokomunikace

ClusterPower

Comarch

CROC

Data Space

Data4 Group

DataCube

Datagroup

DataHata

Datahouse

DataPro

DATASIX

DataSpace

DataSpring

Daticum Data Center

DC Digitalis (VNET Slovakia)

dc77

dcenter. Pl. sp

De Novo

DEAC

Delska

Deutsche Telekom (Slovak Telekom)

Digital Realty

Distinct Data Center

Dream Line Holding

EdgeConneX

Elektrizitatswerk Wels Aktiengesellschaft

Equinix

Evolink

Exea

GigaCenter

Greenergy

GRZ IT Center

GTS Novera (T-Mobile)

GTS Slovakia

GTS Telecom

Huawei

IMAQLIQ

INEA

Infinite Chiain

Infonet DC

Invitech

IQ PL

ITPS

itQ Data Center

itself

IXcellerate

Kapsch BusinessCom

Key Point

Korbank Data Center

Kyivstar

Liberum Navitas

LIM Center

Linxdatacenter

LVRTC

M247 Data Center

Magenta Telecom

Magyar Telekom

MasterDC

MCN Telecom

Mevspace

Miran

MTS

mtw.ru

Nessus

Neterra

Netia

Newtelco Ukraine

nextlayer

NTT DATA

nubes

NX Data

Obit

Omega Telecom

Omnilogic

On Demand Data Center (IBM)

OpticNet Ploiesti

Orange Business Services

Orange Romania

OVIO Data Processing Center

PASHA Technology

Perpetuus

PFF Telecom (O2 Czech Republic)

PNT Data Center

Polcom

Pomorskie Centrum Przetwarzania Danych (PCPD)

Portland Trust

PPNT Data Center

RackHost

RACKRAY

Rackspace Technology

Raiffeisen Informatik GmbH

RETN

Rostelecom

SafeDX

Selectel

Seznam.cz

SitelPop

SPCSS

Stack Telecom

STACKIT

Stadtwerke Klagenfurt

Star Storage

T Mobile

TALEX

Telehouse

Telepoint

TENNET Telecom

Tet DATTUM

T-Mobile

TrustInfo

TSBG Hosting

TTC TELEPORT

United DC Data Center (Kyiv

Ukraine)

Vantage Data Centers

Vegacom

VERnet

Volya Data Center

vshosting (ServerPark)

WaveCom

X5 Group

Target Audience

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

