The "Central Eastern Europe Existing Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database product covers the CEE data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 277 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 24 upcoming data centers
- Location covered: Austria, Czech Republic, Poland, Russia
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets 1/2
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation per kW pricing
Key Market Highlights
- Romania accounts for the highest share of upcoming data centers, with almost 50% of upcoming rack capacity in the region.
- Poland and Russia also show significant development in upcoming capacity, especially in terms of IT power.
- ClusterPower operates the largest data center in Romania and leads the region in terms of facility size and capacity.
- Czech Republic, Austria, and Latvia are emerging markets with growing infrastructure and planned expansions.
- Rostelecom is the top operator in Russia, followed by DataPro and Selectel.
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (277 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (VIE1, ODC21)
- Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (24 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
The major operators/investors covered in this Central Eastern Europe Data Center Colocation Market Database include:
- 3data
- 3S
- A1 Telekom Austria AG
- Adamant
- Adgar Investments Development
- AmberCore
- Artnet
- Aruba
- Asseco Data Systems
- AtlasEdge
- Atman
- AzInTelecom
- Baltneta
- BEMOBILE
- Beyond.pl
- Casablanca INT
- CE Colo
- Center of Ukrainian Internet Names
- Ceske Radiokomunikace
- ClusterPower
- Comarch
- CROC
- Data Space
- Data4 Group
- DataCube
- Datagroup
- DataHata
- Datahouse
- DataPro
- DATASIX
- DataSpace
- DataSpring
- Daticum Data Center
- DC Digitalis (VNET Slovakia)
- dc77
- dcenter. Pl. sp
- De Novo
- DEAC
- Delska
- Deutsche Telekom (Slovak Telekom)
- Digital Realty
- Distinct Data Center
- Dream Line Holding
- EdgeConneX
- Elektrizitatswerk Wels Aktiengesellschaft
- Equinix
- Evolink
- Exea
- GigaCenter
- Greenergy
- GRZ IT Center
- GTS Novera (T-Mobile)
- GTS Slovakia
- GTS Telecom
- Huawei
- IMAQLIQ
- INEA
- Infinite Chiain
- Infonet DC
- Invitech
- IQ PL
- ITPS
- itQ Data Center
- itself
- IXcellerate
- Kapsch BusinessCom
- Key Point
- Korbank Data Center
- Kyivstar
- Liberum Navitas
- LIM Center
- Linxdatacenter
- LVRTC
- M247 Data Center
- Magenta Telecom
- Magyar Telekom
- MasterDC
- MCN Telecom
- Mevspace
- Miran
- MTS
- mtw.ru
- Nessus
- Neterra
- Netia
- Newtelco Ukraine
- nextlayer
- NTT DATA
- nubes
- NX Data
- Obit
- Omega Telecom
- Omnilogic
- On Demand Data Center (IBM)
- OpticNet Ploiesti
- Orange Business Services
- Orange Romania
- OVIO Data Processing Center
- PASHA Technology
- Perpetuus
- PFF Telecom (O2 Czech Republic)
- PNT Data Center
- Polcom
- Pomorskie Centrum Przetwarzania Danych (PCPD)
- Portland Trust
- PPNT Data Center
- RackHost
- RACKRAY
- Rackspace Technology
- Raiffeisen Informatik GmbH
- RETN
- Rostelecom
- SafeDX
- Selectel
- Seznam.cz
- SitelPop
- SPCSS
- Stack Telecom
- STACKIT
- Stadtwerke Klagenfurt
- Star Storage
- T Mobile
- TALEX
- Telehouse
- Telepoint
- TENNET Telecom
- Tet DATTUM
- T-Mobile
- TrustInfo
- TSBG Hosting
- TTC TELEPORT
- United DC Data Center (Kyiv
- Ukraine)
- Vantage Data Centers
- Vegacom
- VERnet
- Volya Data Center
- vshosting (ServerPark)
- WaveCom
- X5 Group
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jgpflo
