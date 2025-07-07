The "Understanding and Navigating the Employment Tribunal Process for Line Managers Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course has been specifically designed to give attendees a clear and practical understanding of the employment tribunal process. It is relevant for all people managers and HR personnel. Everyone who has a people management responsibility should be fully equipped with this knowledge.

Each year thousands of claims are made to the Employment Tribunal. Due to the volume of cases most HR professionals and people managers will be required to address a Tribunal at some stage in their career. This course will give you a practical and clear understanding of the employment tribunal process and how best to approach it.

The process starts with the potential claimant engaging with Acas Early Conciliation. How does the employer respond to this process? Should the employer settle, or should the employer refuse? The expert trainer will explore this crucial part of the process and how it can impact your decision-making process.

If settlement is not successful, the claimant can go ahead and claim to the Employment Tribunal. This course will walk you through the process, explaining how to respond to the initial ET1, and then how to prepare for the Tribunal itself. It will explain what is required in preparing a bundle of documents and witness statements.

The trainer will then look at the hearing, what happens, and what preparations should be made by the employer. The course will consider particular issues that can arise and how to address them for the best outcome. Finally, we will consider what to do once the judgment has been received, and if an appeal could be made and, if so, what the next steps should be.

The expert trainer will refer to real-life case examples throughout the course to help embed the learning. There will also be time for you to ask your specific questions during the course.

Benefits of attending

Understand the Acas Early Conciliation process

the Acas Early Conciliation process Learn how to complete and submit the ET1 and ET3 documents

how to complete and submit the ET1 and ET3 documents Get to grips with gathering evidence and collating relevant documents

with gathering evidence and collating relevant documents Expand your knowledge of how a Tribunal hearing works and what to expect on the day

your knowledge of how a Tribunal hearing works and what to expect on the day Explore the types of award that might be granted

the types of award that might be granted Examine potential grounds for appeal and next steps

Certifications:

CPD: 3 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Key Topics Covered:

Engaging with Acas Early Conciliation and deciding whether to settle

The ET1 and ET3 documents

How to complete and submit the documents

Witness statements and bundles

Gathering evidence

Relevant documents

Other issues relating to the preparation

Asking for further and better particulars

What happens in a Tribunal hearing?

Preliminary hearing

Full hearing

Remedy hearing

Receiving the judgment

How decisions are made and communicated

Types of award: compensation/reinstatement

Potential appeals

Grounds for appeal and the process

