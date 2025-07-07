The "Understanding and Navigating the Employment Tribunal Process for Line Managers Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This course has been specifically designed to give attendees a clear and practical understanding of the employment tribunal process. It is relevant for all people managers and HR personnel. Everyone who has a people management responsibility should be fully equipped with this knowledge.
Each year thousands of claims are made to the Employment Tribunal. Due to the volume of cases most HR professionals and people managers will be required to address a Tribunal at some stage in their career. This course will give you a practical and clear understanding of the employment tribunal process and how best to approach it.
The process starts with the potential claimant engaging with Acas Early Conciliation. How does the employer respond to this process? Should the employer settle, or should the employer refuse? The expert trainer will explore this crucial part of the process and how it can impact your decision-making process.
If settlement is not successful, the claimant can go ahead and claim to the Employment Tribunal. This course will walk you through the process, explaining how to respond to the initial ET1, and then how to prepare for the Tribunal itself. It will explain what is required in preparing a bundle of documents and witness statements.
The trainer will then look at the hearing, what happens, and what preparations should be made by the employer. The course will consider particular issues that can arise and how to address them for the best outcome. Finally, we will consider what to do once the judgment has been received, and if an appeal could be made and, if so, what the next steps should be.
The expert trainer will refer to real-life case examples throughout the course to help embed the learning. There will also be time for you to ask your specific questions during the course.
Benefits of attending
- Understand the Acas Early Conciliation process
- Learn how to complete and submit the ET1 and ET3 documents
- Get to grips with gathering evidence and collating relevant documents
- Expand your knowledge of how a Tribunal hearing works and what to expect on the day
- Explore the types of award that might be granted
- Examine potential grounds for appeal and next steps
Certifications:
- CPD: 3 hours for your records
- Certificate of completion
Key Topics Covered:
Engaging with Acas Early Conciliation and deciding whether to settle
The ET1 and ET3 documents
- How to complete and submit the documents
Witness statements and bundles
- Gathering evidence
- Relevant documents
Other issues relating to the preparation
- Asking for further and better particulars
What happens in a Tribunal hearing?
- Preliminary hearing
- Full hearing
- Remedy hearing
Receiving the judgment
- How decisions are made and communicated
- Types of award: compensation/reinstatement
Potential appeals
- Grounds for appeal and the process
