AmeriLife Earns 2025 Great Place to Work Certification

CLEARWATER, FLA. / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife"), a national organization that develops, markets, and distributes life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions, is proud to announce its certification as a Great Place to Work®. This prestigious recognition is based entirely on the feedback of current employees, with 83% of AmeriLife team members reporting that it is a great place to work, 26 points higher than the average employee satisfaction at U.S. companies.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Great Place to Work-Certified company," said Scott R. Perry, chairman and CEO of AmeriLife. "At AmeriLife, we believe that our dedicated and talented team drives our success. We are committed to fostering a culture of trust, respect, and innovation, and this recognition is a testament to our ongoing efforts."

"At AmeriLife, we are deeply committed to making our company an employer of choice by continually evolving our benefits and focusing on strengthening our company culture," added Kiersten Burstiner, Chief Human Resources Officer of AmeriLife. "Our approach is centered around ensuring that every team member feels supported, valued, and connected to an environment where collaboration and growth are at the forefront of each interaction."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified Great Workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work. They are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance of promotion.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that AmeriLife stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength lies in its mission: to provide insurance and retirement solutions that help people live longer, healthier lives. AmeriLife develops, markets, and distributes life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees across the United States. For over 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with top insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers through a national distribution network of over 300,000 agents, financial professionals, and more than 160 marketing organizations and insurance agencies. For more information, visit AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn .

About Great Place to Work Certification

Great Place To Work® Certification is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience, specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place To Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

