ACCESS Newswire
07.07.2025 15:02 Uhr
Hudnell Law Group P.C.: Hudnell Law Group Celebrates 11th Consecutive Recognition on Northern California Super Lawyers List

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / Hudnell Law Group is pleased to announce that its founder, Lewis Hudnell, has been named to the 2025 Northern California Super Lawyers List, marking his eleventh consecutive year receiving this distinguished honor.

Super Lawyers Press Release 2025 Image

Super Lawyers Press Release 2025 Image

Mr. Hudnell is a leading intellectual property attorney with a focus on patent litigation. Known for his strategic approach and commitment to client success, he has served as lead counsel in numerous complex patent disputes, successfully representing clients at trial and securing numerous settlements, and dismissals in his clients' favor. He also has a strong track record representing clients in post-grant proceedings before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

Mr. Hudnell holds a B.S. from Cornell University and a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania and is registered to practice before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. He is also rated AV Preeminent® by Martindale-Hubbell®, the highest rating for legal ability and ethical standards in the area of patent litigation.

"Being named to the Super Lawyers list for the eleventh year in a row is an incredible honor," said Mr. Hudnell. "This recognition reflects the outstanding talent and dedication of the entire Hudnell Law Group team. I'm deeply grateful for their unwavering commitment to excellence and to our clients."

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters company, is a trusted attorney rating service that recognizes outstanding lawyers across more than 70 practice areas. The annual selection is based on a patented multiphase process that includes peer nominations, independent research, and evaluations by legal professionals. Fewer than 5% of attorneys in Northern California are named to the list each year.

The Super Lawyers lists are published annually in Super Lawyers Magazine and featured in leading regional and national publications.

To learn more about Hudnell Law Group, visit www.hudnelllaw.com.
To learn more about Super Lawyers, visit www.superlawyers.com.

Contact Information

Melissa Young
Chief Marketing Officer
melissa@hudnelllaw.com
650-564-7720

SOURCE: Hudnell Law Group P.C.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/hudnell-law-group-celebrates-11th-consecutive-recognition-on-nor-1045415

