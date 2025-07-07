Anzeige
Montag, 07.07.2025
ACCESS Newswire
07.07.2025 15:02 Uhr
Exit Factor Expands Territory With New Location in Raleigh, NC

New Exit Factor Location Aims to Support Raleigh Entrepreneurs with Tailored Strategies for Growth, Profitability, and Successful Exits

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / Exit Factor, a business consulting franchise that specializes in exit planning for small to mid-sized companies, announced today the opening of its newest location in Raleigh, NC. Owner, Rod Passalacqua, with over 20 years in business development, strategy and project management leadership will be the owner and operator of Exit Factor of West Raleigh.

The Exit Factor program is a proven process with tailored exit plans that safeguard the long-term value of a business now and in the future, no matter the size. Designed to help owners take control of their business by maximizing profit, efficiency, and value from day one, even if a sale isn't uppermost on the owner's mind.

"At Exit Factor, we are driven by our commitment to empower people through their business journey," said Rod Passalacqua, franchise owner. "Our mission is simple, its impact profound: we provide businesses expert guidance to maximize value and enable successful transitions."

The company was founded by best-selling author, speaker, and small-business advocate Jessica Fialkovich. Her passion for helping business owners maximize their company's value, grew from her experience as a business broker and owner of a Transworld Business Advisors® franchise. For businesses that were not quite ready to sell, or had potential to increase their value prior to listing, Fialkovich developed a program, teaching strategies on ways to build value, profitability, and salability.

"We're very proud of the success Exit Factor has had in helping businesses plan for profitability to ensure business owners maximize their company's value when it's time to sell," Jessica Fialkovich said. "We look forward to bringing Rod Passalacqua on board to help even more business owners."

Participants in Exit Factor's program earn back an average of $2,700 in exit value for every hour they spend in the program. Within the first year, clients have seen a 25% increase in profit and a 56.7% increase in business value. For those who have decided to sell, the program has helped them achieve successful exits.

About Exit Factor
Exit Factor offers a proven method that helps small to mid-size business owners maximize their company's value. It's among the United Franchise Group (UFG) family of affiliated brands and consultants, representing the very best in their industries. Through one-on-one consulting services and online programs, the trusted advisors at Exit Factor teach entrepreneurs how to successfully improve their company's efficiency, value and ultimately ability to exit. For more information, visit www.ExitFactor.com and for more information on owning a Exit Factor franchise, visit www.exitfactorfranchise.com.

Contact Information

Rod Passalacqua
Owner
westraleigh.nc@exitfactor.com
919-867-0067

SOURCE: Exit Factor



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/exit-factor-expands-territory-with-new-location-in-raleigh-nc-1045444

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
