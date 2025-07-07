TrollEye Security Recognized as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Security Operations, 2025

CUMMING, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / We're thrilled to announce that TrollEye Security has been recognized as a Sample Vendor for Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS)in the latest Gartner® Hype Cycle for Security Operations, 2025.

We're excited to be recognized in this way right alongside some of the biggest names in the industry. We believe that it's a powerful validation of the work our team puts in every day to help organizations strengthen their security posture through partnership, precision, and continuous testing.

How Our Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) Offering is Different

Our PTaaS solution differs from other offerings by providing truly continuous penetration testing, with monthly engagements by default and as often as weekly for high-security environments. This isn't on-demand, crowdsourced, or fully automated security "testing", these are regularly scheduled engagements built to provide your team with a continuous view of your security posture.

All validated findings flow into our platform, where role-based task assignment and Kanban-style tracking help your team remediate critical issues fast and drive high-risk vulnerabilities toward zero. Furthermore, our experts meet with your security team once a month to provide remediation guidance and help you improve processes through automation, supporting long-term security improvement.

Finally, we expand our client's risk visibility beyond what traditional testing covers by augmenting our solution with Attack Surface Management, Dark Web Analysis, and Phishing Assessments.

By combining frequent, expert-led testing, easy remediation management through our unique platform, and expanded threat visibility, our PTaaS offering transforms penetration testing from a point-in-time checkbox into a continuous force multiplier for your security program.

