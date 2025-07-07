Anzeige
Montag, 07.07.2025
EchoIQ von 3 Analysehäusern als "Best-in-Class" bewertet - Kurszielpotenzial von über 200?%
07.07.2025 15:02 Uhr
TrollEye Security Recognized as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Security Operations, 2025

CUMMING, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / We're thrilled to announce that TrollEye Security has been recognized as a Sample Vendor for Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS)in the latest Gartner® Hype Cycle for Security Operations, 2025.

Gartner Announcement Image

Gartner Announcement Image

We're excited to be recognized in this way right alongside some of the biggest names in the industry. We believe that it's a powerful validation of the work our team puts in every day to help organizations strengthen their security posture through partnership, precision, and continuous testing.

How Our Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) Offering is Different

Our PTaaS solution differs from other offerings by providing truly continuous penetration testing, with monthly engagements by default and as often as weekly for high-security environments. This isn't on-demand, crowdsourced, or fully automated security "testing", these are regularly scheduled engagements built to provide your team with a continuous view of your security posture.

All validated findings flow into our platform, where role-based task assignment and Kanban-style tracking help your team remediate critical issues fast and drive high-risk vulnerabilities toward zero. Furthermore, our experts meet with your security team once a month to provide remediation guidance and help you improve processes through automation, supporting long-term security improvement.

Finally, we expand our client's risk visibility beyond what traditional testing covers by augmenting our solution with Attack Surface Management, Dark Web Analysis, and Phishing Assessments.

By combining frequent, expert-led testing, easy remediation management through our unique platform, and expanded threat visibility, our PTaaS offering transforms penetration testing from a point-in-time checkbox into a continuous force multiplier for your security program.

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Security Operations, 2025, By Jonathan Nunez, Darren Livingstone, 23 June 2025

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the?U.S. and internationally, and HYPE CYCLE is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Contact Information

Sullivan Rozar
Head of Growth & Marketing
sullivan.rozar@trolleyesecurity.com
(470) 820-5202

.

SOURCE: TrollEye Security



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/trolleye-security-recognized-as-a-sample-vendor-in-the-gartnerr-h-1045728

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
