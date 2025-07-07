Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.: Applied DNA Regains Compliance with All Nasdaq Continued Listing Requirements

STONY BROOK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) (the "Company"), a leader in PCR-based DNA technologies, today announced that on July 2, 2025, it received written notice (the "Compliance Notice") from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") informing the Company that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires that companies listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share, and that the Company is therefore in compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market's listing requirements. Nasdaq also notified the Company in the Compliance Notice that the hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel previously scheduled to take place on July 15, 2025, has been cancelled, and the Company's securities will continue to be listed and traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences is a biotechnology company with over 20 years of experience in developing and commercializing polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based applications for DNA production. Through its majority-owned subsidiary, LineaRx Inc., the Company is commercializing its LineaDNA and LineaIVT platforms to enable the manufacture of next-generation nucleic acid-based therapies.

Visit adnas.com for more information. Follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements made by Applied DNA Sciences in this press release may be "forward-looking" in nature within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe Applied DNA's future plans, projections, strategies, and expectations, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Applied DNA. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and projections about future events and future trends affecting our business and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to the Company's history of net losses, limited financial resources, substantial doubt regarding its ability to continue as a going concern, unknown future ability to continue its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, unknown future demand for its biotherapeutics products and services, the unknown amount of revenues and profits that will result from our LineaDNA and/or LineaIVT platforms, the fact that there has never been clinical trial material and/or a commercial drug product produced utilizing the LineaDNA and/or LineaIVT platforms, as well as various other factors detailed from time to time in Applied DNA's SEC reports and filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on December 17, 2024, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed on February 13, 2025, and May 15, 2025, and other reports it files with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. Applied DNA undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless otherwise required by law.

Applied DNA Sciences Contact:

Investor Relations contact: Sanjay M. Hurry, 917-733-5573, sanjay.hurry@adnas.com

Web: https://investors.adnas.com

SOURCE: Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/applied-dna-regains-compliance-with-all-nasdaq-continued-listing-requ-1045755