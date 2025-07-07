Phone Ninjas Promotes Laura Taylor-Artl to Director of Account Services

Trusted Coach Steps Into Leadership Role as Company Continues to Scale Internationally

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / Phone Ninjas, the automotive industry's leader in dealership-specific coaching and training, proudly announces the promotion of Laura Taylor-Artl to Director of Account Services. Laura's new role reflects her continued leadership in client operations, process execution, and team development across a rapidly expanding dealer portfolio.

LTA

LTA Promoted

"Laura is the person you want talking with customers," said Chris Vitale, COO at Phone Ninjas. "She's detailed, dependable, and dealer-focused. As we scale, her leadership will ensure that every account receives the attention and strategy it deserves."

Laura has been instrumental in building Phone Ninjas' account service structure, helping onboard new clients, managing complex group rollouts, and ensuring coaching plans stay aligned with dealership goals. As Director, she will lead the account services team, standardize internal systems, and serve as a senior contact for high-level partners.

"What excites me is seeing dealership teams evolve," said Laura. "When they decide to focus on the customer communications and start taking control of the conversation, you can feel the shift. It's an impressive culture shift, and I love being a part of it."

Laura's promotion comes as Phone Ninjas continues its momentum across variable and fixed operations departments, helping clients improve communication performance where it matters most: at the frontline.

About Phone Ninjas

Founded in 2010, Phone Ninjas helps businesses master all client-facing communications with one goal in mind: better conversations that lead to better results. Through expertly designed ongoing coaching and training programs that support the sales, service, and parts departments, Phone Ninjas helps dealers turn all client interactions into appointments that show and buy.

SOURCE: Phone Ninjas

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/phone-ninjas-promotes-laura-taylor-artl-to-director-of-account-services-1045873