Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 07.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
EchoIQ von 3 Analysehäusern als "Best-in-Class" bewertet - Kurszielpotenzial von über 200?%
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
07.07.2025 15:02 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HighLevel LLC: HighLevel Ranked #1 Marketing Automation Platform by BuiltWith

HighLevel Tops Klaviyo, HubSpot, and Other Top Competitors as AI-Driven Growth Accelerates

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / HighLevel, the fast-growing, AI-powered all-in-one platform for marketers, agencies, and small businesses, has officially been ranked the #1 Marketing Automation Software across the entire internet, according to BuiltWith.

The new data places HighLevel ahead of long-standing competitors, including Klaviyo and HubSpot, solidifying its position as the most widely adopted marketing automation solution in the world.

But this isn't just a story about usage, it's about what that usage says.

Businesses aren't just choosing HighLevel because it's all-in-one. They're choosing it because it's all-in-smart: powered by AI, built for real-world speed, and designed to eliminate the pain of jumping between tools that don't talk to each other.

"Being named #1 is amazing," emphasizes Shaun Clark, one of HighLevel's Co-Founders, "but the real win is seeing our customers scale faster, automate smarter, and serve their clients better than ever. That's what drives us."

HighLevel now powers over 2 million businesses, fueling a marketing ecosystem that generates more than 1.6 billion messages monthly and has driven $9 billion+ in revenue across its user base. This surge in activity is more than a sign of software adoption; it's evidence of a growing global movement toward smarter automation.

While global adoption is on the rise, HighLevel has already secured a commanding lead in the U.S. market, where its popularity has surged across agencies, franchises, and small businesses alike. And with fresh international expansion efforts now underway, the company is poised to replicate that momentum on a global scale.

"We've always promised to move faster - and smarter," HighLevel Co-Founder Robin Alex weighs in on the rate of growth. "That speed, coupled with our relentless focus, is why smart users choose HighLevel. They don't follow trends; they lead with results. And now, with AI at their fingertips, they're growing faster than ever - and bringing others along."

HighLevel has distinguished itself by delivering what traditional platforms often fall short on: a unified solution that brings together AI-powered workflows, intelligent chat, voice automation, and CRM tools, all accessible from a single, intuitive platform.

Instead of forcing businesses to patch together multiple tools or pay extra for essential features, HighLevel offers an AI-first, smarter, more scalable way to automate and grow, with innovation baked in from the start.

"Our goal has always been to simplify complexity," states Co-Founder Varun Vairavan. "The fact that we're leading the category shows that smart automation, intuitive design, and AI-driven features are what users actually want."

To date, HighLevel users have sent over 49 billion messages through the platform, with a growing share powered by intelligent automation as businesses adopt AI-driven engagement strategies to scale more efficiently than ever before.

This latest milestone signals more than just category leadership; it's part of a broader shift happening across the marketing technology landscape. As businesses strive to do more with less, the demand for intelligent, unified platforms is only increasing. By building the tools users actually need (and enjoy using), HighLevel is meeting that demand head-on.

Contact Information

Savannah Lipinski
savannah@gohighlevel.com

.

SOURCE: HighLevel LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/highlevel-ranked-%231-marketing-automation-platform-by-builtwith-1046185

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.