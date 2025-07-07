HighLevel LLC: HighLevel Ranked #1 Marketing Automation Platform by BuiltWith

HighLevel Tops Klaviyo, HubSpot, and Other Top Competitors as AI-Driven Growth Accelerates

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / HighLevel, the fast-growing, AI-powered all-in-one platform for marketers, agencies, and small businesses, has officially been ranked the #1 Marketing Automation Software across the entire internet, according to BuiltWith .

The new data places HighLevel ahead of long-standing competitors, including Klaviyo and HubSpot, solidifying its position as the most widely adopted marketing automation solution in the world.

But this isn't just a story about usage, it's about what that usage says.

Businesses aren't just choosing HighLevel because it's all-in-one. They're choosing it because it's all-in-smart: powered by AI, built for real-world speed, and designed to eliminate the pain of jumping between tools that don't talk to each other.

"Being named #1 is amazing," emphasizes Shaun Clark, one of HighLevel's Co-Founders, "but the real win is seeing our customers scale faster, automate smarter, and serve their clients better than ever. That's what drives us."

HighLevel now powers over 2 million businesses, fueling a marketing ecosystem that generates more than 1.6 billion messages monthly and has driven $9 billion+ in revenue across its user base. This surge in activity is more than a sign of software adoption; it's evidence of a growing global movement toward smarter automation.

While global adoption is on the rise, HighLevel has already secured a commanding lead in the U.S. market, where its popularity has surged across agencies, franchises, and small businesses alike. And with fresh international expansion efforts now underway, the company is poised to replicate that momentum on a global scale.

"We've always promised to move faster - and smarter," HighLevel Co-Founder Robin Alex weighs in on the rate of growth. "That speed, coupled with our relentless focus, is why smart users choose HighLevel. They don't follow trends; they lead with results. And now, with AI at their fingertips, they're growing faster than ever - and bringing others along."

HighLevel has distinguished itself by delivering what traditional platforms often fall short on: a unified solution that brings together AI-powered workflows, intelligent chat, voice automation, and CRM tools, all accessible from a single, intuitive platform.

Instead of forcing businesses to patch together multiple tools or pay extra for essential features, HighLevel offers an AI-first, smarter, more scalable way to automate and grow, with innovation baked in from the start.

"Our goal has always been to simplify complexity," states Co-Founder Varun Vairavan. "The fact that we're leading the category shows that smart automation, intuitive design, and AI-driven features are what users actually want."

To date, HighLevel users have sent over 49 billion messages through the platform, with a growing share powered by intelligent automation as businesses adopt AI-driven engagement strategies to scale more efficiently than ever before.

This latest milestone signals more than just category leadership; it's part of a broader shift happening across the marketing technology landscape. As businesses strive to do more with less, the demand for intelligent, unified platforms is only increasing. By building the tools users actually need (and enjoy using), HighLevel is meeting that demand head-on.

