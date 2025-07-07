SunCable has welcomed the Australian federal government's decision to renew major project status for its Australia-Asia PowerLink, which aims to deliver up to 6 GW of renewable power from the Northern Territory to industries and urban centers in Darwin and Singapore. From pv magazine Australia The Australian government has maintained its faith in SunCable's plans to build one of the world's largest solar and battery energy storage projects, complete with the world's largest subsea transmission link, extending the major project status for the Australia-Asia PowerLink (AAPowerLink) proposal. ...

