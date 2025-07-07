Applied Underwriters: United Risk Launches Applied Affinity Underwriters to Expand Warranty and Affinity Insurance Services in the EU and UK

Applied Affinity Underwriters will target Consumer Insurance programs in Europe

NEW YORK, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Hayden Smith, United Risk's Regional CEO with responsibility for operations in Europe and the UK, has announced the launch of Applied Affinity Underwriters to expand United Risk's warranty and affinity business into Europe serving the region's growing market for Consumer Insurance and related SME coverages.

According to Mr. Smith, this expansion follows United Risk having established a strong US market presence in the space with the founding in 2021 of Applied Warranty and Insurance Services, headed by President and CEO Jose Luis Menéndez, after acquiring the US Specialty Lines Division of Generali Group, including Generali Warranty Services: "Warranty and affinity are valuable insurance businesses that take years to cultivate and implement. Our approach to the market emphasizes strategic alliances and distribution partnerships that include traditional and alternative distribution plans such as partnership models that resolve B2B2X requirements. Applied Affinity's initial products include Accident, Sickness, Travel and Lifestyle products such as bicycle insurance and gadget protection. Launched together with our carrier partner Aviva Insurance Ireland DAC (AA- Stable, Standard & Poor's), we will offer our clients excellent resources and capabilities."

Noting that Applied Affinity Underwriters is fully authorized across the EU and UK markets and immediately able to support clients who require local or cross-border solutions within the region, Mr. Smith concluded: "With a forward-looking vision for expansion as client demand engages us, our extraordinary leadership team combines strong technical knowledge and deep distribution expertise to deliver outstanding product agility."

Headquartered in Stockholm, Applied Affinity Underwriters is led by notable sector veterans Anna Clarving and Fredrik Müntzing.

Anna Clarving, Chief Executive Officer, is a business development leader and insurance expert with over 18 years of experience in the European and Nordic insurance markets. She has driven digital transformation, business development, and strategic partnerships in senior roles at Chubb, Zurich, and Aon. She holds a BSc in Economics and Business Administration from the Lund University School of Economics and Management.

Fredrik Müntzing, Chief Underwriting Officer, is an experienced consumer insurance underwriter specializing in technical product underwriting and distribution innovation. He was previously Head of Product & Underwriting at Europeiska ERV, ERGO and prior to that held senior underwriting roles at both Chubb and Allianz across Europe including Head of Underwriting Accident and Health for Northern Europe. He holds a BSc in Business Administration from Stockholm University, and a B.A. in Media and Communication Sociology from Lund University.

About Applied Affinity Underwriters (www.appliedaffinity.com)

Headquartered in Stockholm and fully licensed throughout the EU and UK, Applied Affinity Underwriters® is a specialized underwriting and distribution platform focused on consumer insurance and related SME coverages across the European markets. Insurance carriers utilized by Applied Affinity Underwriters have an Insurance Financial Rating of AA- (Stable) from Standard & Poor's.

About United Risk Global (www.unitedrisk.global)

United Risk Global® is an international property and casualty insurance underwriting and distribution platform independently owned and operated by its practice partners and affiliated with Applied Underwriters operationally and through its common and powerful brand identity. United Risk's home office is located at 50 Rockefeller Plaza in New York.

