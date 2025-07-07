Wirex Pay Partners with Schuman Financial to Enhance EURØP Stablecoin Accessibility and Liquidity

PARIS, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex Pay, a leading provider of Web3 payment solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Schuman Financial, the issuer of EURØP, a euro-backed stablecoin designed for secure, transparent, and compliant digital transactions.

The collaboration strengthens Wirex's position as a digital asset infrastructure leader in Europe and introduces euro-denominated payments to millions of users across its ecosystem.

As part of the partnership, EURØP is now available within the Wirex App. European users can seamlessly buy, hold, and spend the fully MiCA-compliant stablecoin alongside traditional fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies.

Issued by a French-licensed institution and regulated by the ACPR (Banque de France), EURØP offers a transparent, fully redeemable euro-denominated option for daily transactions and digital commerce, ensuring both accessibility and trust.

Wirex Pay is integrating directly with Schuman Financial's mint and redeem infrastructure, allowing for streamlined issuance and redemption processes. This development enhances EURØP's liquidity and simplifies access for retail users and institutional partners, enabling the stablecoin to be utilized more broadly for payment and treasury operations.

While USD stablecoins have long dominated the digital economy, they expose European users to foreign exchange risks, monetary policy misalignment, and regulatory complexity. EURØP addresses these challenges head-on, offering a euro-native solution tailored to the needs of the European market.

Pavel Matveev, Co-Founder of Wirex, commented:

"Our partnership with Schuman Financial aligns perfectly with our mission to bridge the gap between traditional finance and blockchain-based assets. By listing EURØP to our global user base, we're expanding access to a reliable, euro-backed stablecoin that meets the needs of businesses and consumers alike."

Daniel Rowlands, General Manager of Wirex Pay, added:

"This collaboration is a key milestone as we work to build a robust, multi-chain payment infrastructure. Enabling direct minting and redemption of EURØP enhances our liquidity offering and opens the door to innovative new use cases and faster, more cost-effective transactions."

Martin Bruncko, Founder & CEO of Schuman Financial, says:

"The partnership with Wirex is about building the rails for a sovereign and euro-denominated digital economy. We designed EURØP with a compliance-first approach, and we're excited to provide Europeans with a trusted euro stablecoin. With Wirex Pay, we're unlocking real-world use cases for millions of users and taking a major step toward putting Europe at the forefront of digital finance.

Notes to editors:

About Wirex Pay

Wirex Pay is a pioneering stablecoin payment platform that bridges the gap between blockchain innovation and real-world usability. Built on Zero Knowledge (ZK) technology, Wirex Pay delivers unmatched privacy, scalability, and efficiency, redefining how stablecoins are utilized for global payments. At the core of Wirex Pay is its ability to issue non-custodial Visa cards, empowering users to spend their stablecoins seamlessly at over 80 million merchants in 200+ countries wherever Visa is accepted. By combining the reliability of Visa's global payment network with the innovation of blockchain, Wirex Pay ensures users can transact with confidence and convenience.

wirexpaychain.com

About Schuman Financial

Schuman Financial is a leading provider of technologies, infrastructure, and solutions for European stablecoin-based finance. We are bringing European and euro-denominated financial services on-chain, including in payments, FX trading, and investment management. Schuman's core product is EURØP, a euro-denominated stablecoin issued by our French-regulated company with an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license and custodied by major European banks, such as Societe Generale and regularly audited by KPMG.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2725544/Wirex_Pay_Partners_Schuman_Financial.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2699915/5402254/Profile_WirexPay_Black_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wirex-pay-partners-with-schuman-financial-to-enhance-europ-stablecoin-accessibility-and-liquidity-302498770.html