The "An Essential Overview of Pharmacovigilance Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course will be relevant for anyone requiring an overview of pharmacovigilance or wishing to consolidate existing knowledge. It will also benefit those working in pharmacovigilance, as well as those who support or interact with pharmacovigilance from areas including medical information, regulatory affairs, clinical, sales and marketing, legal, commercial and quality.

Pharmacovigilance has undergone rapid regulatory change in recent years and become one of the most demanding aspects of the pharmaceutical industry to both understand and comply with. There are many requirements and duties for companies to perform regarding the safety of their products to satisfy regulatory demands, and sanctions for non-compliance can be severe.

EU pharmacovigilance legislation requires companies to train all staff, including those not working directly in pharmacovigilance, and this invaluable one-day course will help you meet that requirement with a concise overview of the pharmacovigilance function and current regulatory requirements.

Benefits of attending

Gain an overview of EU pharmacovigilance

Understand the documentation required by regulatory authorities

Clarify the roles and responsibilities of a licence holder

Understand the role of the Qualified Person for Pharmacovigilance (QPPV)

Review the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in relation to pharmacovigilance

Certifications:

CPD: 6 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Key Topics Covered:

An introduction to EU pharmacovigilance

Safety report sources

Safety reporting requirements

Follow-up of safety reports

Electronic safety reporting

Safety file retention

Documentation to be supplied to regulatory authorities

Individual case safety reports special situations EU

Periodic safety update reports (PBRERs, DSURs, RMPs)

Answering queries from regulatory authorities

Updating product labelling emphasis on safety changes

Department links in the company to pharmacovigilance

Product quality and pharmacovigilance

Sales and marketing and pharmacovigilance

Legal, commercial and pharmacovigilance

Regulatory and pharmacovigilance

Medical information and pharmacovigilance

The roles and responsibilities of a licence holder

Obtaining a licence for a product the PSMF

Supporting the licence approval

Quality management requirements

Submissions and licence approvals

Regulatory inspections

The role of the QPPV

Essential attributes of the QPPV

The duties of the QPPV and what the QPPV must do

Internal audits of the company pharmacovigilance activities

SOPs in relation to pharmacovigilance

Why the need for SOPs?

Critical SOPs

SOP maintenance

SOP training

Who should be trained and in what?

Pharmacovigilance inspections

Purpose of a regulatory inspection

Scope of the pharmacovigilance inspection

Conduct of the pharmacovigilance inspection

The pharmacovigilance inspection report

Corrective actions following a pharmacovigilance inspection

