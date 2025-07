PEPE recently rebounded off key support and broke above $0.00001, signalling a potential breakout backed by bullish patterns and whale activity. PEPE is holding support around $0.0000096, and on July 7th, on the 30th June PEPE surged past the $0.00001 psychological barrier-rising into the $0.0000103-$0.0000105 zone. This bounce off firm support, combined with increasing bullish ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...