Hygreen Energy Enters Multi-Year Partnership to Bring Large-Scale Hydrogen Production Systems with PEM Electrolysis Stacks to Worldwide Markets

BEIJING, CHINA AND MADRID, SPAIN / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / Hygreen Energy , a global electrolyzer manufacturer and hydrogen technology leader, has entered a frame agreement with Robert Bosch GmbH to integrate Bosch's Hybrion PEM electrolysis stacks into Hygreen's large-scale PEM hydrogen system offerings. Through this multi-year partnership, Hygreen will bring a fully commercially ready, large-scale hydrogen production system to worldwide markets using Bosch Hybrion PEM stacks.

As a result of the agreement with Bosch, Hygreen will strategically deliver PEM projects over 1 MW size using Bosch's Hybrion PEM stacks. The result is an expanded product portfolio with broader appeal to hydrogen project developers, EPCs, and industrial customers seeking flexibility, scalability, and speed to market, with two globally trusted brand names.

"We are proud to partner with Bosch, whose Hybrion PEM stack performance, high manufacturing standards, and scale capacity will help us serve a growing number of green hydrogen projects globally," said Benny Wang, CEO of Hygreen Energy. "Through hundreds of successful deployments around the world, Hygreen has shown its capabilities already and we are looking forward to start a new and promising chapter with Bosch."

Bosch's Hybrion PEM stack delivers up to 1.25 MW of input power, up to 34 bar output pressure, and producing up to 23 kg of hydrogen per hour, while maintaining high efficiency and seamless integration into containerized and skid-mounted designs. Hygreen Energy will standardize this stack into its 1.25 MW and 5 MW hydrogen systems, enabling rapid deployment in projects ranging from energy storage to industrial decarbonization.

While Bosch brings manufacturing excellence, and high PEM stack quality standards, it is Hygreen's system-level expertise that unlocks real-world performance. As a company that has delivered more than 300 hydrogen projects across five continents - from desert environments to polar research bases - Hygreen Energy's in-market experience validates its ability to design, deliver, and support complete electrolyzer systems that project developers have come to trust.

"We are excited to bring large-scale hydrogen production systems to market with our partner Hygreen Energy.Scalability and manufacturing excellence are core to Bosch's DNA and key to the future of a hydrogen economy. That's how the Hybrion PEM electrolysis stack by Bosch contributes to a demand-oriented and clean hydrogen production with highest efficiency." - Matthias Ziebell, Senior Vice President for Sales, Energy Markets, and Business Development, Robert Bosch GmbH.

About Hygreen Energy

Hygreen Energy is a world leading electrolyzer manufacturer that offers comprehensive solutions to green hydrogen production. Specializing in Alkaline, PEM, and AEM technologies, Hygreen electrolyzers are rigorously tested, robustly built, and extensively proven with in-field usage by customers worldwide. Backed by over 18 years of experience and over 300 electrolyzer projects delivered, Hygreen Energy's engineers are some of the world's most experienced professionals when supporting EPCs and hydrogen project developers. By transforming the electrolyzer industry with unparalleled efficiency, safety, cost, and durability, Hygreen Energy is enabling the world's clean energy transition by supporting the growth of green hydrogen across many industries. Say hello to a greener future with Hygreen Energy, and visit us at www.hygreenenergy.com .

