Montag, 07.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
EchoIQ von 3 Analysehäusern als "Best-in-Class" bewertet - Kurszielpotenzial von über 200?%
07.07.2025 15:38 Uhr
Six Months After the Los Angeles Fires: Direct Relief's Commitment to Long-Term Recovery

Mental health, medical services, and housing assistance are being prioritized by the organization as those impacted by fires continue to rebuild their lives.

Direct Relief Releases Six-Month Report on Response to Los Angeles Fires

More than $12.7 million in medical and financial assistance provided across the region

SANTA BARBARA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / Direct Relief today released a six-month report detailing its response to the Los Angeles-area wildfires that began in January, outlining the delivery of more than $12.7 million in medical and financial assistance to affected communities.

The report highlights the organization's shift from immediate response to long-term recovery, focusing on health access, mental health support, and housing stability for individuals and families impacted by the Eaton and Palisades Fires.

Since January, Direct Relief has supported 65 local organizations with emergency grants, deployed large-scale shipments of medical aid, and funded recovery initiatives through trusted community partners.

Highlights from the report include:

  • $8 million in grants to community-based organizations providing medical, mental health, youth, and housing services

  • $4.7 million in donated medical aid, including 140,000+ N95 respirators and medications for respiratory, cardiovascular, and mental health needs

  • Mobile medical outreach through partners including AltaMed Health Services, Medical Mission Adventures, and Venice Family Clinic

  • School-based mental health programs through the Greater Los Angeles Education Foundation, Pasadena Educational Foundation, and Los Angeles Unified School District Education Foundation

  • Housing assistance in partnership with The Change Reaction to support displaced residents

  • Support for individuals and families through local organizations including Hope Now Community Resource Center, Foothill Family, Young & Healthy, and The Boys & Girls Club of Malibu

The full report is available here:

Six Months After the Los Angeles Fires: Direct Relief's Commitment to Long-Term Recovery

The Altadena Community Church facade still stands six months after the Eaton fire ripped through the community of Altadena. (Tony Morain/Direct Relief)

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Direct Relief on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Direct Relief
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/direct-relief
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Direct Relief



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/six-months-after-the-los-angeles-fires-direct-reliefs-commitment-1046191

