Gildan Activewear: Gildan Recognized as One of Canada's Best 50 Corporate Citizens by Corporate Knights and Among TIME's World's Most Sustainable Companies

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL:TSX and NYSE) ("Gildan" or "the Company") is pleased to share that it has been included on Canada's Best 50 Corporate Citizens list by Corporate Knights for a fourth consecutive year. Gildan is one of only two companies in the Textiles and Clothing Manufacturing sector to be included. The Company has once again been recognized on TIME's World's Most Sustainable Companies list, which is now in its second edition. It is one of 13 Canadian companies featured on this global list and is one of only two Canadian companies recognized in the "Apparel, Footwear & Sporting Goods" industry subcategory.

"ESG is a key pillar of Gildan's Sustainable Growth strategy, and we have shown time and again that sustainability goes together with business success; recognition from Corporate Knights and TIME affirm this," said Glenn Chamandy, President and CEO of Gildan. "This achievement would not have been possible without our dedicated teams, who have been working hard to bring to life our Next Generation ESG strategy, and I am confident that we will continue to deliver on our commitment to making apparel with respect."

Canada's Best 50 Corporate Citizens of 2025 by Corporate Knights is derived from a data set of companies with more than $1 billion in annual revenues, with potential contenders including Crown corporations, large co-ops, credit unions, and members of the S&P/TSX Renewable Energy and Clean Technology Index. Each corporation is evaluated on 25 key performance indicators (KPIs) covering resource management, sustainable revenue and investment, employee and financial management, and supplier performance.

TIME's World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2025 identifies the top 500 companies from 5,000 of the world's largest and most influential companies, evaluated across more than 20 key indicators. Companies are assessed based on external sustainability ratings and commitments from reputable organizations including (but not limited to) CDP ratings, S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook, and their alignment with the Science Based Targets initiative, the availability and quality of sustainability reporting, as well as various social and environmental KPIs.

About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. The Company's product offering includes activewear, underwear and socks, sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms and to global lifestyle brand companies. The Company markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, GOLDTOE®, and Peds®, and under an exclusive licensing agreement for the printwear channel for Champion®.

Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour, environmental and governance practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive ESG program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its ESG practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com.

