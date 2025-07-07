Corza Medical Inc.: Corza Medical Announces the Launch of the Expanded Onatec Ophthalmic Suture Portfolio

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corza Medical, a leading global medical technology company, today announced the launch of its expanded Onatec Ophthalmic Suture Portfolio. This marks a significant extension of the product range, making it easier for surgeons worldwide to find the right Onatec suture solution for their ophthalmic procedures.

The nearly 130 products in the suture portfolio are designed solely for ophthalmic and oculoplastic surgery and include a full spectrum of absorbable and non-absorbable sutures. These additions reinforce Corza Medical's position as a dedicated partner in ophthalmic innovation, offering solutions tailored to the evolving needs of surgeons worldwide.

Along with the line of sutures are Onatec Needles, which are crafted from premium, highly tempered stainless steel. Each needle offers exceptional resistance to bending and breakage. The precise, automated manufacturing results in optimal needle geometry and grind accuracy, enabling suturing of the most delicate tissues. Paired together, the suture and needle deliver greater tactile feedback and enhanced control with every pass, which are qualities essential to delicate ophthalmic surgery.

"Our ophthalmic sutures, instruments, plugs, devices, and biologics exemplify precision and craftsmanship," said Jack Simmons, president, Medical Devices at Corza Medical. "With the expansion of Onatec ophthalmic sutures, Corza Medical continues to lead in providing procedure-relevant solutions. We are proud to be the only company offering a dedicated ophthalmic suture portfolio that serves every stage of the surgical journey, from cut to close."

