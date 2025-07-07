Desert Oasis Healthcare Celebrates 45 Years of Serving the Coachella Valley and High Desert

Celebrating 45 Years Together: Desert Oasis Healthcare Thanks the Community for Being Part of the Journey

PALM SPRINGS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) is proud to celebrate 45 years of service, innovation, and commitment to the health and wellness of the Coachella Valley and High Desert.

What began as one of the first medical groups in the region in 1981 has grown into a multidisciplinary network of compassionate providers and care teams serving more than 60,000 members. DOHC has continuously evolved to meet the changing needs of the community, integrating cutting-edge tools such as artificial intelligence into everyday practice, while staying true to its mission: delivering high-quality, patient-centered care with a personal touch.

"Our vision has always been to deliver excellent care with compassion. For 45 years, we've stayed true to that mission while embracing new tools and smarter ways to support our patients," said Dr. Marc Hoffing, Medical Director of DOHC.

Throughout 2025, DOHC is marking this milestone with a series of community initiatives, including increased charitable support for local nonprofits, health and wellness education campaigns, and a signature celebration event July 1st 2026 on the date of our actual 45th anniversary. Additionally, keep an eye out for snapshots of the last 45 years shared online throughout the course of the year, as we look back at our work with pride. We also continue to tell the stories that matter most through original content like The Pulse, a health-focused TV program created to inspire and inform viewers across the region.

As DOHC looks ahead, our leadership remains focused on expanding access to care, embracing innovation, and staying deeply connected to the community we serve. We hope you'll celebrate this milestone with us, because every step of this journey has been made possible by the trust and support of the community we proudly serve.

About Desert Oasis Healthcare

Formed in 1981 as one of the first medical groups in the desert communities of southern California, Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) continues to advance with changes in the healthcare market. DOHC provides primary and immediate care, home health, palliative care, clinical research studies and other services to more than 60,000 members/patients living in the greater Coachella Valley and the Morongo Basin of Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The multidisciplinary and comprehensive care programs of DOHC are committed to educating individuals on preventive health care in their daily lives, reflected in the DOHC motto, "Your Health. Your Life. Our Passion." For more information, visit www.mydohc.com .

