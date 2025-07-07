Inspira Financial: Inspira and ASC Enhance Integration to Simplify Rollover Compliance for Retirement Plan Administrators

OAK BROOK, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / Inspira Financial and Actuarial Systems Corporation (ASC), two long-standing solution providers in the retirement industry, have implemented a new integration designed to help third-party administrators (TPAs) streamline rollover compliance and reduce administrative complexity.

As part of ASC's Spring 2025 software release, a new export wizard is now available at no additional cost to ASC users. The tool enables secure, ready-to-use data transfer files in Inspira's preferred file format, minimizing manual steps and improving turnaround times for mandatory distributions.

"We've been working with ASC for more than 10 years, and this latest enhancement is a reflection of our shared commitment to creating smarter, simpler solutions for the retirement industry," said Michael Kelly, Director of Enterprise Accounts, Retirement & Wealth at Inspira Financial. "Our goal is always to remove friction for our partners, whether that is through automation, service, or trusted collaboration like this."

"We're excited to continue supporting our clients through this enhanced integration with Inspira," said Mary-Beth Smith, Director of Sales at ASC. "By offering this export wizard at no additional cost, we're giving TPAs an easy, effective way to stay compliant while saving time and reducing administrative complexity."

Founded over 40 years ago, ASC provides software and document solutions used by TPAs and recordkeepers across the retirement industry. Today, approximately 50 percent of all 401(k) participant accounts are compliance tested and/or administered on an ASC system, reflecting the company's scale, innovation, and trusted role in retirement plan operations. "This collaboration is about helping our TPA clients do what they do best: run efficient, compliant retirement plans without wasting time on file formatting or back-and-forths," Kelly added.

The updated integration reflects Inspira and ASC's continued focus on simplifying plan administration through technology and efficiency. By working together, they are helping institutional clients stay ahead of evolving compliance demands while improving operational outcomes.

###

About Inspira Financial

Inspira Financial provides health, wealth, retirement, and benefits solutions that strengthen and simplify the health and wealth journey. With more than 8 million clients holding over $62 billion in assets under custody, Inspira works with thousands of employers, plan sponsors, recordkeepers, TPAs, and other institutional partners, helping the people they care about plan, save, and invest for a brighter future. Inspira relentlessly pursues better outcomes for all with our automatic rollover services, health savings accounts, custody services, and more. Learn more at www.inspirafinancial.com.

About ASC

Actuarial Systems Corporation (ASC) is a well-established software company specializing in powerful solutions for businesses administering retirement plans. ASC offers a full line of software and document products to meet the needs of TPAs and recordkeepers, with automated integration across systems to maximize efficiency and profitability. Approximately 50 percent of all 401(k) participant accounts are administered on an ASC system. Learn more at www.asc-net.com.

Contact Information

Casey Burke

Public Relations Manager

casey.burke@inspirafinancial.com

Laurie Joiner

Office Manager, Actuarial Systems Corporation

ljoiner@asc-net.com

SOURCE: Inspira Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/inspira-and-asc-enhance-integration-to-simplify-rollover-compliance-1045446