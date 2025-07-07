IRA Capital Acquires Premier Surgical Hospital in Houston

IRA Capital Acquires Houston Physicians' Hospital, a Multi-Specialty Surgical Hospital Anchored by Memorial Hermann and USPI.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / IRA Capital ("IRA"), a real estate private equity firm based in Irvine, California, has announced the acquisition of Houston Physicians' Hospital - a 148,950 SF, multi-specialty surgical hospital and outpatient campus located in the Houston metropolitan area (the "Property"). The Property includes an advanced surgical hospital in Webster, TX, along with two aquatic care centers, all of which are 100% leased to a joint venture between the physicians, Memorial Hermann Health System, and United Surgical Partners International ("USPI").

Founded in 2005, Houston Physicians' Hospital ("HPH") has established itself as one of Houston's premier surgical hospitals, recently completing a 39,000 square-foot expansion. The 130,822 SF facility features an Orthopedic Center of Excellence, Spine Solutions Center, comprehensive Imaging Center, and a 24/7 Emergency Department. The hospital employs over 240 physicians across 25 specialties, and includes 15 private inpatient beds, 16 observation beds, 11 operating rooms, 2 procedure rooms, 18 pre-op beds, 24 post anesthesia care unit beds, and a catheterization laboratory. In 2024, HPH finalized a strategic merger with Memorial Hermann and USPI, giving it access to one of the largest surgical care networks in the country.

The acquisition aligns with IRA Capital's strategy of investing in high-quality, mission-critical healthcare facilities anchored by leading health systems. "The Houston Physicians' Hospital acquisition offers long-term income stability and upside potential. With a 17.6-year WALT, Class-A infrastructure, and strong physician alignment, this asset exemplifies our focus on essential outpatient care", said Amer Kasm Co-Founder and Managing Partner at IRA Capital.

IRA Capital intends to develop an adjacent 10-acre parcel in the future, creating an opportunity to expand the campus with a new mixed-use MOB project in partnership with HPH.

About IRA Capital

Founded in 2010, IRA Capital is a Southern California-based private equity firm specializing in real estate investments. IRA primarily invests in commercial real estate assets throughout the United States, with an overweight concentration within the medical and healthcare sectors. To date, the firm has acquired over 11.5 million square feet of property across 28 states, with a total capitalization exceeding $3.9 billion. IRA partners with pension funds, institutions, and family offices to invest in high-quality assets. To learn more, visit www.iracapital.com.

