TSS Photography's Jack Braden Named a 2025 Franchise Rock Star by Franchise Business Review

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / TSS Photography is thrilled to announce that Jack Braden, owner of TSS Photography of San Antonio, has been recognized as one of Franchise Business Review's 2025 Franchise Rock Stars, an honor reserved for owners who go above and beyond in leadership, performance, and community impact.

Hand-picked from hundreds of nominations across North America, Jack stands out for his commitment to excellence, service, and growth. A U.S. Air Force veteran with over 30 years of photographic expertise - including 24 years as an Air Force Photojournalist - Jack embodies the best of what franchising can be: dedicated, driven, and community-focused.

After retiring from the military in 2011, Jack launched his own photography business, scaling it from eight school contracts to more than 40 in under six years. In 2017, he acquired the San Antonio TSS Photography franchise and began expanding his services into youth sports. Today, Jack and his team photograph more than 15,000 students and athletes every year - and in the past year alone, he's grown his business by an outstanding 44%.

"There are so many stories of inspiring franchise owners who are living their dreams of successful business ownership. Each franchisee brings unique abilities, values, and skills to their franchise brand," said Eric Stites, founder & CEO of Franchise Business Review. "We've seen that most successful franchise owners demonstrate an incredibly strong work ethic, a deep passion for their businesses, and a real commitment to their communities. Our Franchise Rock Star Awards are for those who truly go above and beyond in some special way. We're thrilled to recognize these Rock Stars as exceptional examples of achieving success within the franchise model."

Jack credits his military service for instilling the discipline, adaptability, and leadership that now drive his thriving business.

"The Air Force taught me how to plan, lead, and adapt under pressure. TSS Photography gave me the platform to turn that experience into a business that makes an impact," said Jack. "We're not just taking pictures. We're building trust, capturing memories, and serving our community, one photo day at a time."

"Jack represents exactly what makes TSS franchisees special-he's a true professional, a caring leader, and an incredible example for our entire network. We're proud to have him in the TSS family and we celebrate this well-deserved recognition," said Garrett Davis, Success & Growth Manager at TSS Photography.

Jack holds credentials as a Certified Professional Photographer through the Professional Photographers of America and proudly runs an accredited business with the Better Business Bureau. With the support of TSS Photography, he continues to innovate while staying deeply connected to the local schools, leagues, and families who trust him year after year.

About TSS Photography

TSS Photography is the leader in youth sports and school photography franchising. With over 40 years of experience and a coast-to-coast network of dedicated franchisees, TSS offers the training, technology, and national brand support to help entrepreneurs build thriving local businesses that serve their communities with professionalism and care. Learn more at https://www.tssfranchisebusiness.com.

