KONET Officially Launches 'KONET LAB', a Platform Where Anyone Can Create Web3 Tokens

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / KONET, a global blockchain mainnet project, has officially launched KONET LAB, an all-in-one platform that enables anyone to easily issue and utilize Web3 tokens.

KONET

KONET Lab is Officialy Live

KONET LAB provides an intuitive interface that allows individuals or businesses to create their own tokens in just a few clicks, without any blockchain development knowledge. Built on KONET's Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible mainnet, the platform offers a fast and low-cost environment to design community- or DApp-based token economies.

Beyond simple token issuance, KONET LAB will gradually incorporate native Staking and Earn functionalities unique to the KONET mainnet. Users will be able to design various reward structures for their own tokens or build automated yield distribution systems for KONET holders.

KONET LAB also plans to introduce a native decentralized exchange (DEX) in the near future, providing practical liquidity and trading infrastructure for issued tokens. The KONET mainnet is already integrated with major global exchanges such as Bybit, Gate.io, and GOPAX, opening opportunities for newly created tokens on LAB to utilize KONET's growing ecosystem and trading networks.

Key Features and Future Plans of KONET LAB

* Token creation without any technical or development skills

* One-click deployment and management of smart contracts

* Low transaction fees via the KONET mainnet

* Built-in Staking and Earn mechanisms for token-based rewards (upcoming)

* DEX functionality to support decentralized trading (upcoming)

* Integrated with global top-tier exchanges such as Bybit, Gate.io

* Multi-chain expansion and DApp interoperability in development

A KONET spokesperson commented, "KONET LAB is more than just a token creation tool, it's a next-generation platform to design and operate a full Web3 economy. With KONET already integrated into top-tier global exchanges, we provide the ideal foundation for creators and communities to scale their projects within a robust and interconnected blockchain environment."

