CXL Launches Practical AI Training for B2B Marketers Ready to Move Past "Prompting 101"

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / AI is reshaping marketing faster than most teams can keep up. What started as curiosity is now pressure. Automation is eating up tasks, expectations are rising, and many marketers are left wondering if AI will take their job.

AI in B2B Marketing

In a recent CXL survey, over 60% of marketing leaders listed "keeping my team current with AI" as one of their top challenges at the moment.

CXL's new AI in B2B Marketing program is a direct response to that shift - built for working marketers who need more than "Prompting 101" and "What is a LLM?"

This program skips the theory and dives into how real teams are using AI to drive content, campaigns, and conversion - right now.

Stefan Maritz, Head of Marketing at CXL, explains:

"We built this for the doers - people already in the game, not just learning the rules. If you've outgrown surface-level training, this is your next step."

What to expect:

Practical use cases from real B2B teams

Clear examples of how AI integrates into your daily workflow

No filler, no theory - just hands-on, current applications

Taught by marketers actually using these tools, not vendors or theorists

Chris D., a B2B growth marketer and recent student, shared:

"This is by far the best and most in-depth online training on AI that you will find - CXL has always been my go-to."

If you're managing pipeline, owning growth targets, or leading teams - this program shows how to make AI your competitive edge, not your replacement.

