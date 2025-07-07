Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 07.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
EchoIQ von 3 Analysehäusern als "Best-in-Class" bewertet - Kurszielpotenzial von über 200?%
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
07.07.2025 16:02 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CXL Launches Practical AI Training for B2B Marketers Ready to Move Past "Prompting 101"

AI is shaking up marketing - fast. CXL's new AI in B2B Marketing course cuts through the noise and shows working marketers how to apply AI tools that actually drive results. No fluff, no theory, no "what is a LLM?" intros.

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / AI is reshaping marketing faster than most teams can keep up. What started as curiosity is now pressure. Automation is eating up tasks, expectations are rising, and many marketers are left wondering if AI will take their job.

AI in B2B Marketing

AI in B2B Marketing
A photo of a man prompting ChatGPT on a laptop computer

In a recent CXL survey, over 60% of marketing leaders listed "keeping my team current with AI" as one of their top challenges at the moment.

CXL's new AI in B2B Marketing program is a direct response to that shift - built for working marketers who need more than "Prompting 101" and "What is a LLM?"

This program skips the theory and dives into how real teams are using AI to drive content, campaigns, and conversion - right now.

Stefan Maritz, Head of Marketing at CXL, explains:
"We built this for the doers - people already in the game, not just learning the rules. If you've outgrown surface-level training, this is your next step."

What to expect:

  • Practical use cases from real B2B teams

  • Clear examples of how AI integrates into your daily workflow

  • No filler, no theory - just hands-on, current applications

  • Taught by marketers actually using these tools, not vendors or theorists

Chris D., a B2B growth marketer and recent student, shared:
"This is by far the best and most in-depth online training on AI that you will find - CXL has always been my go-to."

If you're managing pipeline, owning growth targets, or leading teams - this program shows how to make AI your competitive edge, not your replacement.

Learn more or enroll here.

Contact Information

Stefan Maritz
Head of Marketing
stefan@cxl.com
+31621566940

.

SOURCE: CXL



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/cxl-launches-practical-ai-training-for-b2b-marketers-ready-to-move-past-%e2%80%9cprompting-101%e2%80%9d-1046130

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.