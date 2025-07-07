SEMI and Linx Consulting Unveil Wafer Fab Materials Quarterly Report

New Report Offers Timely, Actionable Insights into Global Wafer Fab Materials Markets

MILPITAS, Calif., July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMI, the global industry association advancing the electronics manufacturing and design supply chain, today launched the new Wafer Fab Materials Quarterly report in collaboration with Linx Consulting. SEMI recently acquired select assets from Linx Consulting, including market reports and conferences, to amplify its market intelligence capabilities in semiconductor materials and specialty chemicals.

The Wafer Fab Materials Quarterly is a comprehensive report delivering in-depth analysis and forecasts for global wafer fab materials markets. Published quarterly in January, April, July, and October, it equips industry professionals with actionable insights into economic trends, material usage, sales performance, and capacity forecasts. This collaborative effort harnesses SEMI's extensive industry data and Linx Consulting's analytical and forecasting expertise to support strategic and operational decision-making.

"The launch of this new quarterly materials report complements our market intelligence portfolio, offering deeper insights into the increasingly important materials market," said Clark Tseng, Senior Director of Market Intelligence at SEMI. "By delivering detailed, forward-looking data every quarter, the Wafer Fab Materials Quarterly helps industry leaders to quickly respond to market shifts and make more informed decisions than annual reports allow."

Report highlights:

Comprehensive Market Coverage : Segmented forecasts for silicon wafers, photoresists, gases, deposition materials, wet chemicals, and CMP materials, with breakdowns by product segment and end-use application.





The inaugural 2Q 2025 edition reveals a dynamic transformation in wafer fab materials markets, with the industry demonstrating remarkable resilience through its recovery trajectory. Following the 2023 materials downturn, the sector achieved robust growth in 2024, led by photoresist materials surging 14% after an 11% contraction the previous year.

The report highlights how technology evolution is driving unprecedented demand for advanced materials, with advanced photoresist now representing over 80% of market revenue and projected to reach 84% by 2028. Chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) materials emerge as the standout growth segment, benefiting significantly from increasing device complexity and layer counts in next-generation semiconductors. With advanced process nodes (=7nm) capacity growing at a 20% CAGR through 2028, there is increasing demand for innovative material solutions that support atomic-scale precision manufacturing.

Delivered in Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint formats, the SEMI Wafer Fab Materials Quarterly report offers historical data from 2020 and forecasts through 2028, allowing users to manipulate data, integrate it into business models, and perform custom analyses. The report supports strategic planning, operational optimization, and technology innovation across the supply chain.

For details about SEMI reports on other semiconductor sectors, visit SEMI Market Data or contact the SEMI Market Intelligence team at mktstats@semi.org.

About SEMI

SEMI® is the global industry association connecting over 3,000 member companies and 1.5 million professionals worldwide across the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain. We accelerate member collaboration on solutions to top industry challenges through Advocacy, Workforce Development, Sustainability, Supply Chain Management and other programs. Our SEMICON® expositions and events, technology communities, standards and market intelligence help advance our members' business growth and innovations in design, devices, equipment, materials, services and software, enabling smarter, faster, more secure electronics. Visit www.semi.org, contact a regional office, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and X to learn more.

About Linx Consulting

Linx Consulting is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services to the semiconductor and electronics industries. Known for its in-depth market reports and high-caliber conferences, Linx Consulting has been a trusted partner to industry leaders for over two decades.

