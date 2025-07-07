Robotic Vision Market worth $4.99 billion in 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global robotic vision market is anticipated to grow from USD 3.29 billion in 2025 to USD 4.99 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 8.7% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Robotic vision technology mimics human inspection with greater accuracy and dependability, making sure products consistently meet strict quality standards. This boosts efficiency and uniformity for manufacturers. Defective products can lead to high costs and damage brand trust, highlighting the importance of automated quality checks in manufacturing.

Cameras will hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period.

The camera is the key component of robotic vision. Images are captured by cameras and sent to processing units or robot controllers for analysis and further processing. In contrast, in the case of a smart camera, it processes the image within the camera. The selection of cameras is dependent upon the required accuracy, speed of inspection, and requirements of the application. A smart camera includes embedded computing capability, thus constituting a complete vision system. Hence, the output signal is not an image but an instruction or guidance to the robot. This allows the camera to perform individually without being linked to any external device, such as a computer.

Food & beverages will record the highest CAGR in the applications market during the forecast period.

Robotic vision plays a significant role in the food & beverage industry, including production, processing, packaging, distribution, and tracking. In this sector, specifications such as product color, ripeness, spoilage, damage, or whether an item is undercooked or overcooked are crucial. Robotic vision is used to inspect these conditions. One key benefit of industrial vision inspection systems is their consistency. The food & beverage industry offers many opportunities for the robotic vision market, and numerous companies have responded by developing application-specific solutions in grading, sorting, portioning, processing, and quality checks during manufacturing and packaging.

North America will exhibit the second highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is expected to see significant growth in the robotic vision industry during the forecast period. Comprising the US, Canada, and Mexico, this region represents a major market for robotic vision, mainly driven by its strong automotive and pharmaceutical industries. The widespread adoption of automation in automotive manufacturing boosts demand for robotic vision systems. Additionally, strict government regulations, combined with the need for standardized processes and quality assurance, are driving the use of robotic vision in the healthcare sector. Moreover, increased automation of manual tasks in the food and beverages industry also supports greater deployment of vision systems. Continuous technological advancements are further enhancing the value of robotic vision, thus increasing its demand.

Major companies operating in the robotic vision companies are Cognex Corporation (US), KEYENCE CORPORATION (Japan), Teledyne Technologies Inc. (US), Omron Corporation (Japan), and FANUC CORPORATION (Japan).

