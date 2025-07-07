Smith & Nephew UK Ltd: Smith+Nephew expands market-leading fixation strength of Q-FIX All-Suture Anchor portfolio with new knotless option

Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology company, announces the release of its Q-FIX KNOTLESS All-Suture Anchor for soft tissue-to-bone fixation indications across multiple joint spaces including Shoulder, Hip, and Foot & Ankle.





Building on the long-standing success and performance of the best-in-class anchor fixation strength of the Q-FIX Family versus competitive devices*, the new Q-FIX KNOTLESS All-Suture Anchor raises the bar for all-suture anchor technology. With proprietary features and capabilities, the Q-FIX KNOTLESS All-Suture Anchor aims to set a new benchmark for fixation strength and offer surgeons a reason to reassess their joint repair approach, including:

Market-leading strength in all-suture anchor fixation* 1-5 and ultra-low displacement** 1,6-10

and ultra-low displacement** Consistent deployment 4,11,12

Best-in-class soft tissue security with our suture lock mechanism** 5

Streamlined suture shuttling 5

Market-leading biomechanical performance,† 1-4,6,7 with the lowest displacement during cyclic loading‡1,3,6,7

The Q-FIX KNOTLESS All-Sutures Anchor offers a versatile range of suture options that include both single-loaded MINITAPE? Suture Tape - which has a low profile and coreless design to offer a lower and more evenly distributed level of pressure13,14 or ULTRABRAID? #2 Suture that is 20% stronger than its nearest competitor.‡‡, 15

"When I think of the Q-FIX family I think of reliability," commented Dr. Robert Litchfield, Orthopedic Surgeon, Sports Medicine Ontario, Canada. "We know that when we put a Q-FIX Anchor in, that we can count on it - the deployment is always predictable and the pullouts are impressive. In my experience, these anchors just don't fail when we put load on them."

For more information about the Q-FIX KNOTLESS All-Suture Anchor for shoulder repair, please visit here.

For more information about the Q-FIX KNOTLESS All-Suture Anchor for hip repair, please visit here.

*As compared to competitive devices in fixation/pull-out benchtop testing.

**As compared to the competitive device in cyclic benchtop testing.

†As compared to competitive all-suture anchors in cyclic and fixation/pull-out benchtop testing.

‡As demonstrated in benchtop testing; compared to competitive devices.

‡‡ As compared to competitive devices.

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 17,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global business units of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in around 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $5.8 billion in 2024. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.comand follow us on X, LinkedIn, Instagramor Facebook.

