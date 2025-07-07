Fluke Corporation Appoints Parker Burke as Group President to lead Connected Reliability Vision

Everett, Washington, July 07, 2025today announced the appointment of Parker Burke as President and Group President of Fortive's Connected Reliability Group effective July 7, 2025. In this dual role, Parker will lead Fluke and Fluke Reliability in delivering technology and services that help customers around the world reduce downtime, increase safety, and unlock operational resilience.

Parker brings 15 years of leadership experience across Fortive businesses. Most recently, he served as Group President of Fortive's Environmental Health & Safety Group, including Industrial Scientific and Intelex, where he advanced mission-driven innovation in connected safety and environmental health and safety software, positioning both organizations as leaders in their respective fields.

"As Fluke continues to extend its global leadership in professional instrumentation and reliability solutions in a very dynamic world, Parker's deep operational expertise, passion for market-leading innovation, and diverse high-stakes leadership experiences make him the right leader to guide our next chapter," Olumide Soroye, CEO of Fortive. "He brings a strong track record of growth, execution, and people-first leadership across global industrial and technology markets."

With a portfolio that includes world-renowned brands, Fortive's Connected Reliability Group is focused on equipping customers with the tools and insights needed to shift from reactive to predictive operations. Under Parker's leadership, it will continue to scale AI-driven solutions, precision measurement, and connected workflows that drive measurable customer outcomes.

Parker is known for embedding the Fortive Business System (FBS) across global teams and building cultures of continuous improvement. During his tenure at Fortive, he has held leadership roles at Gilbarco Veeder-Root and Anderson-Negele, with a consistent focus on customer-centric growth and operational excellence. Prior to joining Fortive, Parker was an Officer in the United States Marine Corps.

"Fluke is an incredible brand that continues to reinvent itself," said Burke. "I'm honored to take on this role and partner with our customers and teams to shape the future of connected reliability. Together, we will build on Fluke's heritage of precision, safety, and innovation to solve the most critical challenges facing today's industrial workforce."

Parker holds a bachelor's degree in engineering from the United States Naval Academy and a Master of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He will be based at Fluke's global headquarters in Everett, Washington.

About Fluke?

Founded in 1948, Fluke Corporation is the world leader in compact, professional electronic test tools and software for measuring and condition monitoring. Fluke customers are technicians, engineers, electricians, maintenance managers, and metrologists who install, troubleshoot, and maintain industrial, electrical, and electronic equipment and calibration processes.??

Fluke Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fortive Corporation, a diversified industrial technology company. Originally acquired by Danaher in 1998, Fluke became part of Fortive's portfolio in 2016 when Danaher spun off several businesses to form Fortive as a standalone entity. Since then, Fluke has operated under the Fortive umbrella while maintaining its distinct brand identity and leadership in electronic test tools and industrial diagnostics.

FLUKE is a registered trademark of Fluke Corporation. For more information, visit the?Fluke website.?

