Facility Management Market worth $138.50 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Facility Management Market is expected to grow to USD 138.50 billion by 2030 from USD 61.08 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 17.8%, from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

Download PDF Brochure @

Companies covered CBRE Group (US), Jones Lang Lasalle (US), Trimble (US), Nemetschek (Germany), Johnson Controls (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Fortive (US), Infor (US), MRI Software (US), Eptura (US), Planon (Netherlands), Apleona Group (Germany), Cushman & Wakefield (US), Sodexo (France), Aramark (US), Causeway Technologies (UK), Service Works Global (UK), Facilities Management Express (US), Archidata (Canada), Upkeep (US), Facilityone Technologies (US), Officespace Software (US), Facilio (US), Efacility (Switzerland), Innomaint (India), Nuvolo (US), QuickFMS (India), and Zlink (US)

The rise of digital transformation and sustainability mandates is transforming facility management into a strategic driver of operational excellence, cost savings, and compliance. Integrated solutions such as IWMS, BIM, and IoT-enabled systems offer real-time data analytics, predictive maintenance, and centralized control over building operations. For instance, CBRE and JLL leveraged such technologies to enhance service delivery and tenant satisfaction across commercial portfolios.

Similarly, Fortescue Metals in Australia used system information modeling to achieve significant cost savings and enhanced project execution at its mining and port facilities. The need for efficient resource utilization and adherence to stringent environmental standards drives the adoption of these advanced technologies. As organizations prioritize sustainability and operational efficiency, the demand for integrated facility management solutions is expected to continue its upward trajectory.

By solution, the facility property management segment is expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period

The facility property management segment comprises a broad range of services, such as lease administration, asset management, space planning, and real estate portfolio management, for efficient operation and maintenance of physical assets, including buildings, grounds, and infrastructure. The growing complexity of real estate portfolios and the need for operational efficiency and cost control have driven organizations to invest in comprehensive property management solutions. For instance, CBRE and JLL have developed integrated platforms that offer real-time data analytics, predictive maintenance, and lease optimization tools, enabling property managers to make informed decisions and enhance tenant satisfaction. Additionally, technological advancements, such as integrating Internet of Things (IoT) devices and Building Information Modeling (BIM), have further boosted the capabilities of property management solutions. These technologies enable proactive maintenance, energy management, and space utilization optimization, helping the segment maintain its expected dominance in the Facility Management Market.

By enterprise, the IT &ITeS segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The Information Technology (IT) and Information Technology-enabled Services (ITeS) sector is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the increasing reliance on technology across various industries. This sector encompasses various services, including software development, data analytics, cloud computing, and customer support services. The demand for IT and ITeS services is being fueled by digital transformation initiatives, data proliferation, and the need for businesses to enhance operational efficiency and customer experience.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, and Wipro have been at the forefront of this growth, offering innovative solutions that cater to diverse business needs. For example, TCS's enterprise solutions have helped organizations streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve service delivery. Favorable government policies, infrastructure investments, and the increasing adoption of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning fuel the sector's growth. As businesses continue to prioritize digitalization, the IT and ITeS segment is poised to register the highest growth rate in the Facility Management Market.

North America is projected to register the largest market size during the forecast period

North America, particularly the US and Canada, is anticipated to dominate the Facility Management Market in terms of market size during the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to advanced infrastructure, high technology adoption, and a mature real estate market. The region's emphasis on sustainability, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency has led to the widespread use of integrated facility management solutions.

CBRE, JLL, and Cushman & Wakefield have established a strong presence in the region, offering comprehensive services encompassing property management, maintenance, energy management, and security services. Additionally, the increasing trend of outsourcing non-core functions has driven the demand for facility management services, allowing organizations to focus on their core competencies while ensuring efficient facility operations. The region's commitment to innovation and a robust service sector positions North America to register the largest market size in the facility management industry during the forecast period.

Top Key Companies in Facility Management Market:

The report profiles key players such as CBRE Group (US), Jones Lang Lasalle (US), Trimble (US), Nemetschek (Germany), Johnson Controls (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Fortive (US), Infor (US), MRI Software (US), Eptura (US), Planon (Netherlands), Apleona Group (Germany), Cushman & Wakefield (US), Sodexo (France), and Aramark (US).

