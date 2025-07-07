Koryx Copper Inc.: Koryx Copper Receives Additional Encouraging Drill Results at the Haib Copper Project, Southern Namibia

Highlights

Completed a further 6 diamond drill holes for 1,808 m out of a planned 37 holes in Phase 2

Results received generally have higher Cu grade than average MRE over large intercepts and include: HM73: 88m @ 0.41% Cu (12 to 100m)

228m @ 0.34% Cu (270 to 498m) HM68: 46m @ 0.38% Cu (96 to 142m)

14m @ 0.52% Cu (172 to 186m)

60m @ 0.39% Cu (202 to 262m) HM74: 46m @ 0.36% Cu (2 to 48m)

22m @ 0.34% Cu (96 to 118m) HM69: 8m @ 0.97% Cu (40 to 48m)

14m @ 0.46% Cu (142 to 156m)

HM70: 4m @ 0.40% Cu (32 to 36m)

46m @ 0.41% Cu (134 to 180m) HM71: 8m @ 0.39% Cu (34 to 42m)

6m @ 0.35% Cu (64 to 70m)

Mo and Au assaying continues to show by-product credits which will be incorporated into the next MRE update and will contribute to a higher average Cu equivalent grade.

Extensive surface mapping and drill-core relogging ongoing with the assistance of a highly credible international porphyry consultant, aiming to improve our geological understanding and core logging consistency which will assist in improved drill targeting and mineral resource modelling.

Drilling progressing well with 2 quality drill contractors on site with 2 track-mounted drill rigs each.

A further 4 man-portable drill rigs are being mobilized to enable safe drilling in the deep valleys and steep terrain of the project area. 2 of the 4 rigs expected on-site by end-July 2025, with 2 additional rigs forecast to arrive in October.

11,100m of the planned 28,000m drill target for 2025 has been completed to date.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koryx Copper Inc. ("Koryx" or the "Company") (TSX-V: KRY) is pleased to announce assay results from six drill holes (1,808 m) received as part of the Phase 2 drill program for its 2025 exploration and project development strategy on the wholly-owned Haib Copper Project ("Haib" or the "Project") in southern Namibia. Haib is an advanced-stage copper/molybdenum/gold project that is envisaged to produce a clean copper concentrate via a conventional crushing/milling/flotation metallurgical process, with the potential for additional copper production via heap leaching.

Heye Daun, Koryx Copper's President and CEO commented: "Our geological understanding keeps improving and with the aid of Dr. Warren Pratt, our internationally renowned consultant, we are very encouraged by what we are seeing, namely not only confirmation of the previously identified higher grade zones, but also indications of additional higher grade mineralization along previously unappreciated east-west and northwest-southeast structures related to breccias and shear zones. These near-surface, higher-grade intersections are very important as they may not only improve the grade of the overall mineral resource estimate, but they also have the potential to serve as a shallow, higher grade starter pit along this structure. With the arrival of the first two man-portable drill rigs expected in late-July, we will be able to drill test the continuity of these higher-grade structures at greater depths, in the topographically more challenging areas of the deposit, which is something we very much look forward to."





Figure 1: Plan view indicating the six recent drill hole result locations





Figure 2. Long section looking northeast showing the six reported drill hole intersection depths relative to the model for Cu mineralization

Discussion of Drill Results

Target 2 Results

HM73 was drilled along the southwestern edge of Target 2 to test the downward extension of breccias mapped on surface. Excellent results were obtained with on-surface higher grade mineralization shown to be horizontally wider by some 50m. Currently this shallow mineralization has been modelled to 100m below surface but based on the greater width likely extends to greater depths. A second deeper higher-grade zone was shown to extend closer to surface by ~150m and up to about 100m below topography, while the main Target 2 deeper higher-grade mineralization was shown to be some 50m wider than previously modelled.

Transition Area between Target 3 and Target 2 Results

HM70 was drilled on the southern edge of the Target 3 and Target 2 transition area and has resulted in the expansion of the higher-grade zone south-westwards by as much as 100m. This result shows the potential to extend the wireframe in this gap area to increase tonnage at grades consistent with the Target 2 and Target 3 areas.

Target 4 Results

HM68 and HM69 were drilled in the east of Target 4 to test the possible extension to surface of deeper mineralization recorded here by the historical drilling. These holes confirm that this mineralization extends close to surface and is wider on surface by some 40m. HM71 and HM74 were drilled east of HM68 and HM69 by some 50m and 100m respectively. HM71 was positioned further north and appears to have missed the wider area of the main mineralization zone but intercepted narrow, good grades on the periphery of the wireframe. HM74 has successfully intersected good mineralization from surface which is expected to marginally increase the grade of the Target 4 area. The holes in the Target 4 area demonstrate the value of drilling inclined holes to better model the Haib mineralization, and further holes are currently being drilled in this area.

Surface Mapping

Koryx geological consultant Dr. Warren Pratt's extensive expertise in porphyry and orogenic related mineralization systems makes him ideal for working on the deformed Haib porphyry copper deposit. Dr. Pratt's recent visit to the Project focused on surface mapping in conjunction with Koryx geologists, to augment the more detailed logging of core implemented earlier this year. The surface mapping aimed to create strong surface control of lithology, structure and veining to assist with the ongoing revision of the geological model.

The mapping has confirmed the strong shallow-northeast dipping control of the higher-grade copper mineralization in the Target 1 area. In addition, the mapping has highlighted similar northeast dipping structures in the Target 2 area which had not been recognised previously, particularly south of the prominent east-west creek (Volstruis River) that passes through the middle of the Haib deposit.

Indications are that these shallow northeast dipping structures are shear zones which are associated with breccias, or the contacts of breccias, and host higher grade copper mineralization, which is observable in the core assays where they have been intersected. The recent mapping confirms the Company's earlier interpretations that there are strong structural controls and remobilization of primary porphyry copper mineralization at Haib. These structures represent excellent drill targets to define high grade copper mineralization using southwest oriented drill holes, in many cases in the opposite directions to existing drill holes but using the same drill pads.

Mapping is ongoing, focusing on the Target 3 and Target 4 areas.

Table of Significant Intersections

Hole# Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m)1 Cu (%) Mo (%) Au (g/t) HM68

Entire Hole 0 305 305 0.20 0.005 0.017 Main 96 142 46 0.38 0.008 0.018 Including 100 104 4 0.86 0.000 0.021 Including 110 114 4 0.59 0.004 0.017 Including 138 142 4 0.55 0.007 0.014 Main 172 186 14 0.52 0.006 0.024 Including 176 182 6 0.76 0.003 0.034 Main 202 262 60 0.39 0.010 0.043 HM69

Entire Hole 0 204 204 0.20 0.013 0.009 Main 40 48 8 0.97 0.006 0.003 Including 44 46 2 1.23 0.001 0.003 Main 62 78 16 0.29 0.018 0.014 Main 142 156 14 0.46 0.004 0.022 HM70

Entire Hole 0 216 216 0.22 0.005 0.021 Main 32 36 4 0.40 0.003 0.033 Main 134 180 46 0.41 0.007 0.033 Including 140 144 4 0.66 0.008 0.042 Including 162 170 8 0.57 0.005 0.046 Main 196 206 10 0.30 0.004 0.029 HM71

Entire Hole 0 113 113 0.17 0.010 0.010 Main 34 42 8 0.39 0.001 0.013 Main 64 70 6 0.35 0.004 0.010 HM73

Entire Hole 0 758 758 0.24 0.008 0.021 Main 12 100 88 0.41 0.016 0.030 Including 16 26 10 0.97 0.006 0.060 Main 178 188 10 0.31 0.051 0.029 Main 270 498 228 0.34 0.007 0.021 Including 290 296 6 0.64 0.003 0.032 Including 328 334 6 0.59 0.004 0.029 Including 460 466 6 0.53 0.001 0.013 HM74

Entire Hole 0 210 210 0.20 0.022 0.019 Main 2 48 46 0.36 0.005 0.023 Main 96 118 22 0.34 0.010 0.023