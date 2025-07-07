Anzeige
Montag, 07.07.2025
EchoIQ von 3 Analysehäusern als "Best-in-Class" bewertet - Kurszielpotenzial von über 200?%
WKN: 859034 | ISIN: US1266501006 | Ticker-Symbol: CVS
Tradegate
07.07.25 | 16:20
56,78 Euro
-0,02 % -0,01
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
07.07.2025 15:39 Uhr
30 Leser
CVS Health declares quarterly dividend

WOONSOCKET, R.I., July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) has announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of sixty-six and one-half cents ($0.665 cents) per share on the Common Stock of the Corporation. The dividend is payable on August 1, 2025, to holders of record on July 22, 2025.

About CVS Health
CVS Health is a leading health solutions company building a world of health around every consumer, wherever they are. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had more than 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics, a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 88 million plan members, and a dedicated senior pharmacy care business serving more than 800,000 patients per year. The Company also serves an estimated more than 37 million people through traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including highly rated Medicare Advantage offerings and a leading standalone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

Media contact
 Ethan Slavin
860-273-6095
[email protected]

Investor contact
 Larry McGrath
800-201-0938
[email protected]

SOURCE CVS Health

© 2025 PR Newswire
