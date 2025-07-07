New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2025) - Aeries Technology (NASDAQ: AERT), a global leader in AI-powered value creation, business transformation, and Global Capability Center (GCC) delivery for private-equity (PE) portfolio companies, today announced the formation of its Independent Strategic Advisory Board, reinforcing the company's commitment to growth, innovation, and long-term client success.

Designed to be engaged and impact-driven, the Advisory Board will work in close partnership with Aeries' management team to advance strategic priorities, identify and pursue new commercial opportunities, and ensure the company stays aligned with the evolving needs of its clients. By incorporating the "voice of the customer" into strategic discussions and leveraging deep industry expertise and relationship networks, the Advisory Board will serve as a source of insights and catalyst for execution.

Ramesh Venkataraman will chair the Advisory Board. A seasoned private-equity investor and former McKinsey partner, Ramesh is the Founder and Managing Partner at Avest and has held senior leadership roles at Bridgepoint and McKinsey, advising global clients across financial services, infrastructure, and technology.

"We're assembling a group of experienced leaders with a clear mandate: to add real value," said Ramesh. "This Board is built to inform strategic choices, provide insights into clients and what matters most to them, and help Aeries shape its offerings."

Ajay Khare, CEO of Aeries Technology, added, "This Advisory Board brings both perspective and experience. With Ramesh's leadership and the collective strength of the group, we're enhancing our ability to execute with focus and agility."

As Aeries continues to scale, the Advisory Board will play a key role in helping the company navigate an increasingly complex landscape - supporting strategy with insight, experience, and action.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ: AERT) is a global leader in AI-enabled value creation, business transformation, and Global Capability Center (GCC) delivery for private-equity (PE) portfolio companies, supporting scalable, technology-driven execution. Founded in 2012, its commitment to workforce development has earned it the Great Place to Work Certification for two consecutive years.

