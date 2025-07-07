Lenovo Recognized by CDP as a Leader for Climate Change and Water Security

Lenovo has been included in CDP's Corporate A list highlighting Lenovo's commitment to environmental transparency and comprehensive disclosure.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / Lenovo announced it has been recognized as a leader for climate change (A) and water security (A-) by the global environment non-profit CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project). Inclusion in CDP's Corporate A list highlights Lenovo's commitment to environmental transparency and comprehensive disclosure.

CDP is a not-for-profit organization whose independent environmental disclosures system helps companies and other organizations disclose their environmental impact. In 2024, over 22,700 companies were scored on their climate and water-related disclosures.

CDP's scoring methodology became more rigorous in 2024. The updated methodology aligns with ESG frameworks and raises the bar for what constitutes environmental leadership. Lenovo's inclusion in the A List reflects the strength of its sustainability strategy, from transparent emissions reporting to water resource management.

In addition to recognition from CDP, Lenovo was awarded the Platinum Medal from EcoVadis and received AAA status from MSCI ESG ratings.

Lenovo is on track to reach its near-term emissions reduction targets, aligned to the Science Based Targets initiative and its journey to net-zero by 2050. Collaboration plays a key role in achieving this goal-starting with Lenovo's global supply chain and including efforts to work closely with suppliers to support their own sustainability goals.

In September 2023, Lenovo joined the UN Global Compact Forward Faster initiative, committing to accelerate private sector progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with a particular focus on climate action and water resilience.

More info about CDP, its scoring, and methodology can be found here.

Learn more about Lenovo's sustainability efforts in its latest Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

