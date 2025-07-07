Anzeige
WKN: 894983 | ISIN: HK0992009065 | Ticker-Symbol: LHL
Tradegate
07.07.25 | 17:20
1,043 Euro
-1,28 % -0,014
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
LENOVO GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LENOVO GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0441,05417:25
1,0431,05417:26
ACCESS Newswire
07.07.2025 16:38 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lenovo Recognized by CDP as a Leader for Climate Change and Water Security

Lenovo has been included in CDP's Corporate A list highlighting Lenovo's commitment to environmental transparency and comprehensive disclosure.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / Lenovo announced it has been recognized as a leader for climate change (A) and water security (A-) by the global environment non-profit CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project). Inclusion in CDP's Corporate A list highlights Lenovo's commitment to environmental transparency and comprehensive disclosure.

CDP is a not-for-profit organization whose independent environmental disclosures system helps companies and other organizations disclose their environmental impact. In 2024, over 22,700 companies were scored on their climate and water-related disclosures.

CDP's scoring methodology became more rigorous in 2024. The updated methodology aligns with ESG frameworks and raises the bar for what constitutes environmental leadership. Lenovo's inclusion in the A List reflects the strength of its sustainability strategy, from transparent emissions reporting to water resource management.

In addition to recognition from CDP, Lenovo was awarded the Platinum Medal from EcoVadis and received AAA status from MSCI ESG ratings.

Lenovo is on track to reach its near-term emissions reduction targets, aligned to the Science Based Targets initiative and its journey to net-zero by 2050. Collaboration plays a key role in achieving this goal-starting with Lenovo's global supply chain and including efforts to work closely with suppliers to support their own sustainability goals.

In September 2023, Lenovo joined the UN Global Compact Forward Faster initiative, committing to accelerate private sector progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with a particular focus on climate action and water resilience.

More info about CDP, its scoring, and methodology can be found here.

Learn more about Lenovo's sustainability efforts in its latest Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$57 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #248 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Lenovo on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Lenovo
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/lenovo
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Lenovo



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/lenovo-recognized-by-cdp-as-a-leader-for-climate-change-and-water-secu-1046224

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.