Regions Bank: Love Language

Learn how one Regions associate's service to others is especially appreciated close to home.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / By Kim Borges

"I wanted to do something I was passionate about that spoke to me."

Paul Malone only recently discovered how prophetic his own words were.

Three years ago, the Consumer Banking manager with Regions Bank was seeking a way to give back to the community when he toured a nonprofit providing support to people with speech and hearing difficulties.

"My mother has been deaf my entire life, and I've always wished there were more solutions for people with needs like hers," Malone said.

Marilyn Malone lost her hearing 45 years ago while in the middle of taking a telephone order at a large retailer where she worked. The nerve damage she experienced resulted in her having to leave a role she enjoyed due to its reliance on auditory capabilities.

"She was forced to explore a different career path after working a variety of jobs that didn't require hearing," Paul explained.

Eager to continue working in her early 40s, Marilyn decided to attend hair school and earned her cosmetology license. She found ways to navigate around her hearing loss, becoming adept at reading lips.

"Despite its challenges, she navigated the life change well," he said.

Paul knew his mom had discovered the West Tennessee Hearing and Speech Center (WTHSC) in Jackson, the place he took that tour exploring ways he could make a community impact, around the same time she changed professions 35 years ago.

But what he didn't know until recently is WTHSC provided his mom with her first hearing aid, allowing her to decipher sounds and no longer requiring her to fully rely on lipreading.

"This is my chance to tell our family's story of why it's so important to her," Paul said. "She was glowing when I said I was going to talk about it. It really meant something to her."

And as a WTHSC board member today, Malone observes just how much it means to the 1,500-plus people the organization serves annually. Each summer, the nonprofit hosts its Language Camp, a free program providing a supportive, interactive environment for children with speech delays, language and hearing disorders or communications difficulties.

Several West Tennessee Regions associates have lent their support.

"A lot of our branch managers have gone and served," said Malone. "It's a rewarding experience for our team members who volunteer."

Throughout the year, WTHSC also provides financial assistance to people and families across 21 counties who need help paying for treatment, communication devices, hearing aids and other services allowing them to communicate better through the nonprofit's "Everyone's Voice Should Be Heard" grant program.

Everyone having that voice especially resounds with Malone.

"Isolation is often something people with speech and language difficulties face," he said. "People want the same opportunities; they don't want to feel limited. I see the relief and excitement parents have when they see their child getting the help they deserve. There are a lot of smiling faces around the Center. It's spirit lifting."

Empowering moments like those motivate Malone to do more.

"Paul is the true definition of a what a board member should be - reliable, passionate and knowledgeable," said Rachel Maxwell, Marketing and Fundraising coordinator with WTHSC. "He goes above and beyond to see our organization succeed. Not only has Paul been a great help with financial guidance, but he also shares the services we provide. Paul is always ready to serve our community."

Malone will tell you he shares that trait with his fellow volunteer leaders.

"Everyone on our board has a story, has a reason why they want to serve," he said. "It's not just showing up once a month or giving a 'yea' or a 'nay.' When you join the Center board, you're involved with doing good work."

And Malone is especially grateful to the WTHSC staff for doing that good work each day as well.

"Our team members are incredibly compassionate," he said. "You don't go into this field without caring about the people you're serving. That care and compassion drew me here. All I wanted was someone to take care of my mom that same way. That's inspiring to me."



Regions Consumer Banking manager Paul Malone is proud to lend his volunteer support to a cause that's personal for his mom, Marilyn.

