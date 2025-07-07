LA Galaxy Teams Up With Heal the Bay, Goodr, and Freeway Insurance for Venice Beach Cleanup in Honor of Plastic Free July

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / Reinforcing its commitment to environmental stewardship, AEG's LA Galaxy partnered with Heal the Bay, Goodr, and Freeway Insurance to host a large-scale beach cleanup at Venice Beach in celebration of Plastic Free July. The initiative brought together over 100 volunteers who collected more than 40 pounds of waste, including plastic bottles, food wrappers, and other debris polluting the shoreline.

The event underscores the Galaxy's broader mission to drive sustainability and community engagement beyond the pitch. Volunteers from all four organizations worked side by side to protect Southern California's iconic coastline and raise awareness about the global plastic pollution crisis.

"Plastic Free July is a great opportunity to rethink our habits and commit to sustainable choices," said Gabriel Osollo, Director of Community Relations at the LA Galaxy. "We're proud to stand alongside community partners like Heal the Bay, Goodr, and Freeway Insurance who share our mission to create a more sustainable future and inspire action in our community."

Plastic Free July is a global movement that challenges individuals and organizations to reduce their reliance on single-use plastics throughout the month-and beyond. The LA Galaxy's participation in this year's cleanup reflects the club's ongoing dedication to environmental stewardship and its role as a community leader in sustainability.

The club along with its partners hope the event will inspire fans and residents to take small but meaningful steps-such as avoiding single-use plastics-that collectively contribute to a healthier planet.

