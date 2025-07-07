Rapid Line Inc: Rapid Line Launches BCI-Powered KIDWIN 3.0: Next-Gen Cognitive Learning Platform

SHENZHEN, CN / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / Rapid Line Inc. (OTC:RPDL), a pioneering innovator in online education technology, today announced the global rollout of its groundbreaking "Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) + Education" solution, marking a transformative upgrade of its flagship app KIDWIN into a "Cognitive Navigation Learning Hub." This breakthrough aims to revolutionize traditional education by leveraging real-time brain activity monitoring to deliver personalized learning experiences tailored to each child's unique cognitive needs.

Solving Education's Biggest Challenges: Why Brains Need "Smart Learning"

Traditional education often struggles with three critical gaps:

Distraction Loss : 40% of students experience reduced knowledge absorption due to inattention during class;

Inefficient Repetition : Mechanical practice wastes over 60% of learning time without meaningful skill improvement;

One-Size-Fits-All Limits: Standardized teaching fails to nurture individual potential, leaving many talents underdeveloped.

Rapid Line's BCI technology addresses these issues head-on. Through a child-friendly, non-invasive wearable device (in development), it captures real-time electroencephalogram (EEG) signals to monitor a child's focus levels, memory states, and cognitive load - providing scientific insights to optimize learning paths.

KIDWIN 3.0: The "Brain-Driven" Learning Revolution

The upgraded KIDWIN platform introduces three revolutionary features designed to work in harmony with how the brain learns best:

Intelligent Speed Adaptation Engine Detects declining focus and automatically adjusts question difficulty or switches interactive modes to maintain engagement; Delivers advanced challenges during peak memory retention periods, with trials showing a 40% boost in learning efficiency. Memory Enhancement Lab Triggers targeted brain region stimulation during key knowledge absorption phases, creating "memory anchors" for long-term retention; Provides parents with a "Forgetting Curve Heatmap" to schedule targeted review sessions. Cognitive Potential Radar Generates multidimensional ability maps highlighting strengths and growth areas in logic, spatial reasoning, creativity, and more; Equips teachers with personalized instructional recommendations for "brain-specific" teaching strategies.

Why Rapid Line Leads the BCI Education Era

Cutting-Edge Technology : Partnering with global neuroscientific experts, Rapid Line has developed proprietary child-safe EEG sensing technology, protected by multiple international patents;

Safety First : Devices (coming 2025) will meet EU CE certification standards, using flexible, skin-friendly materials for all-day comfort;

Closed-Loop Ecosystem: From data collection and algorithm optimization to educational content delivery, Rapid Line has built a full-spectrum brain-science-powered education infrastructure.

Visionary Leadership: "Unlocking Every Brain's Potential"

Jiang Jian, CEO of Rapid Line Inc., stated: "Education should not be a one-way infusion, but a natural release of the brain's potential. With BCI, we're moving beyond 'teaching to the test'-our goal is to empower every child to grow in the way that best suits their unique mind."

About Rapid Line Inc.

Rapid Line Inc. is a development-stage company operating in the online education market segment. The company provides useful and effective type of online learning services, additional play-based studying in a form of quiz tool according to a school program available from anywhere using the phone and internet connection. Its online service provides a high quality, fundamental, comprehensive additional education through its mobile application "KIDWIN" for Android and iOS mobile OS.

Media Contact

Email: rpdlfa@163.com

Phone: +86-15274931919

SOURCE: Rapid Line Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/rapid-line-rpdl-launches-bci-powered-kidwin-3.0-next-gen-cognitiv-1046231