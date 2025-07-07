CoreStack Inc.: The Cloud Security Game Just Radically Changed - CoreStack Graphion Enters Preview

REDMOND, WA / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / CoreStack, the global leader in AI-powered next-generation cloud governance, today announced the launch of CoreStack Graphion, a breakthrough Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) engineered for today's hyper-connected, high-velocity software ecosystems. With the escalating threat landscape and mounting compliance mandates, Graphion redefines security by fusing Agentic AI, deep SBOM + IBOM intelligence, and real-time graph-based threat modeling into a single, unified platform.

"Security can't wait - and with Graphion, it doesn't have to," said Ezhilarasan Natarajan, Chief Executive Officer at CoreStack. "We've fused intelligence and action to give security leaders what they really need: clarity, prioritization, and control. Graphion doesn't just show what's vulnerable - it shows what matters."

This innovation is further accelerated by CoreStack's recent acquisition of Karthik Consulting (KC), a federal cybersecurity and DevSecOps leader. By combining KC's deep expertise in secure federal systems, with CoreStack's AI-powered governance platform, the two companies are unifying their strengths to deliver an integrated CNAPP offering. This strategic alignment amplifies CoreStack's platform capabilities with federal-grade security, ensuring both enterprise and government customers benefit from a secure, scalable, and compliance-ready solution.

Built for the New Reality of Cloud Risk

Today's cloud-native applications are assembled rapidly from a vast and volatile software supply chain, then deployed into ephemeral, containerized infrastructure. This agility introduces new risks at every turn - from unscanned code to misconfigured assets and overlooked policy drift.

Graphion addresses these risks head-on, offering:

A living graph of application, infrastructure, security posture and its attack path.

Unified visibility through integrated SBOM (Software Bill of Materials) and IBOM (Infrastructure Bill of Materials).

Intelligent prioritization based on business impact and real-world exploitability.

Agentic AI That Understands Context and Drives Action

At the core of Graphion is CoreStack's Large Cloud Governance Model (LCGM) - an Agentic AI engine that goes beyond classification to deliver targeted, autonomous responses. It continuously:

Understands application context and business criticality.

Flags vulnerabilities based on real-world risk propagation.

Recommends and explains precise remediation paths.

Designed for Real Security, Not Just Policy

Graphion brings together visibility, enforcement, and validation to deliver on the promise of Zero Trust. It:

Validates every change, deployment, and connection against policy.

Automates continuous ATO (cATO) with built-in compliance artifacts.

Tracks posture across time and environments for true auditability.

By embedding controls directly into the DevSecOps pipeline, Graphion replaces fragmented reviews with continuous, automated assurance.

Built for the Enterprise. Ready for the Mission.

Graphion integrates seamlessly with leading cloud platforms (Azure, AWS, GCP, Oracle) and supports critical frameworks such as NIST, FedRAMP, and EO 14028. With modular deployment, out-of-the-box integrations, and a graph data model built for extensibility, it empowers enterprises to govern their software supply chain - securely, autonomously, and at scale.

Join the Preview

Select enterprise and federal partners are now onboarding to the Graphion early access program, gaining firsthand access to its powerful graph-based security engine and AI-driven insights.

To request access to the preview, visit https://www.corestack.io/graphion

