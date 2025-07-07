Venture Medical LLC: Venture Medical Leads Strategic Investment in Plasmacure to Advance Breakthrough Cold Plasma Technology for Chronic Wound Healing

Venture Medical, LLC, a leader in advanced wound care solutions, today announced the closing of a strategic investment in Plasmacure B.V

MISSOULA, MT / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / Venture Medical, LLC, a leader in advanced wound care solutions, today announced the closing of a strategic investment in Plasmacure B.V., the Dutch MedTech innovator behind PLASOMA, an award-winning cold plasma therapy for complex wound healing. Venture Medical is leading a €6 million Series A round alongside Coöperatie VGZ, Noaber, Stichting Triade, and existing investors EIC Fund and OostNL. In addition to the direct investment, Venture Medical is also committing over $10 million to support PLASOMA's regulatory approval, reimbursement efforts, and U.S. market expansion.

Cold Plasma Wound Healing Technology from Plasmacure

Showing How Cold Plasma Wound Healing Technology from Plasmacure Works on a Patient

This partnership underscores Venture Medical's ongoing mission to empower providers to deliver healing without boundaries by introducing disruptive technologies that improve patient outcomes and expand access to state-of-the-art care.

"As a leading cause of amputations, sepsis, and many other severe complications, chronic wounds impact the lives of millions of patients while presenting a growing burden to our healthcare system," said John Schroeder, CEO of Venture Medical. "We see PLASOMA as a transformative technology that redefines what's possible in wound healing. By investing in Plasmacure and supporting its U.S. rollout, we are enabling clinicians to offer next-generation care that is both innovative and accessible."

PLASOMA is a novel wound healing system delivering cold plasma through an intuitively designed pulser and specialized applicator, safely generating plasma from room air directly on the wound surface. Cold plasma has demonstrated powerful antimicrobial effects, while simultaneously promoting tissue regeneration through a variety of other mechanisms. In a recent clinical trial, PLASOMA therapy showed 2.5 times more wound closure than current standards of care.

For Venture Medical, the investment is part of a broader commitment to helping healthcare providers access groundbreaking tools across biologics, diagnostics, durable medical equipment, and digital solutions. PLASOMA aligns directly with this vision by offering a scalable, scientifically backed option for treating diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, and other hard-to-heal wounds.

"As our population ages and chronic conditions become more prevalent, the need for effective wound healing solutions grows more urgent," added Schroeder. "With PLASOMA, we're not just treating wounds, we're restoring access, independence, and dignity to patients who've been living without hope."

The funding will accelerate Plasmacure's global scale-up while laying the groundwork for U.S. FDA clearance, payer access, and national distribution through Venture Medical's extensive provider network.

"We are deeply motivated by the needs of the millions living with hard-to-heal wounds," said Bjorn Sprengers, CEO of Plasmacure. "With this investment and our new strategic partners, we are in a strong position to bring PLASOMA to more patients worldwide."

About Venture Medical, LLC

Venture Medical is a U.S.-based healthcare services company specializing in advanced wound care. As a master distributor and digital solutions partner, Venture Medical equips clinicians with breakthrough biologics, diagnostics, and capital equipment to improve patient outcomes across care settings. Learn more at www.venturemedical1.com .

About Plasmacure B.V.

Founded in 2014 in the Netherlands, Plasmacure is the developer of PLASOMA, a cold plasma therapy designed to accelerate healing in chronic wounds. The company aims to revolutionize wound care through safe, effective, and scalable technology. Visit www.plasmacure.nl to learn more.

SOURCE: Venture Medical LLC

