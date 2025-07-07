Anzeige
Montag, 07.07.2025
EchoIQ von 3 Analysehäusern als "Best-in-Class" bewertet - Kurszielpotenzial von über 200?%
PR Newswire
07.07.2025 17:06 Uhr
85 Leser
ROLLER and Slick City Reveal the Franchise Growth Playbook in Scaling Success Webinar

Luke Finn and Bron Launsby unpack the systems, culture, and partnerships behind one of the fastest-growing brands in family entertainment

AUSTIN, Texas, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ROLLER, the all-in-one venue management platform for the attractions industry, recently partnered with Slick City Action Park to host a live webinar exploring the blueprint behind one of the fastest franchise expansions in the FEC space.

Titled Scaling Success: How Slick City is Franchising the Future of Family Entertainment, the session brought together Slick City CEO and Founder Bron Launsby and ROLLER CEO and Founder Luke Finn for a candid conversation about growth, systems, and scaling with purpose.

In under 12 months, Launsby has awarded 41 franchise territories, opened 12 locations, and signed over one million square feet of real estate, making Slick City the fastest-growing brand in active family entertainment for 2024. But behind that explosive growth is a deliberate strategy.

"We knew that franchising was going to be in our DNA," said Bron Launsby, CEO and Founder of Slick City. "The best thing we could do was to perfect that model prior to selling to other people or growing aggressively."

From the outset, Slick City was built to scale, testing real estate formats, fine-tuning layouts, and systemizing operations through a 12-part framework of SOPs, training libraries, and tightly aligned functional teams. That playbook now powers a nationwide rollout and supports consistent performance across parks.

"In the early days, process can feel like overhead," said Luke Finn, CEO and Co-Founder of ROLLER. "But as you scale, if you don't have process, the cracks just deepen."

Technology also plays a vital role in maintaining speed and consistency. Launsby credited ROLLER's multi-venue tools as essential to their growth.

"Without technology, we'd fail," said Launsby, referring to ROLLER's role in Slick City's expansion. "ROLLER gives us insights into our data and helps us make decisions to positively impact the business much quicker. We get immediate feedback and pivot when needed, it's almost instantaneous."

At the core of Slick City's success is a strong, values-driven culture, one that's shaped by a leadership team with deep trust and experience working together.

"We can't control our franchisees' culture," said Launsby, "but we're providing them the template for what our culture is."

As the company prepares to double its footprint by the end of the year, Launsby's five-year vision is bold: 200 locations and a global brand. Slick City's growth offers powerful insights for operators navigating franchising and multi-venue expansion. By hosting this conversation, ROLLER reinforces its commitment to sharing insights and intelligence with the attractions community, helping operators of all sizes apply practical, proven strategies to their own growth journeys.

Watch the webinar

To hear the full conversation, access the free webinar here.

About Slick City

Slick City Action Park is the first indoor slide park designed for all ages. With modular attractions, a focus on operational efficiency, and a franchise-first approach, Slick City is reimagining indoor family entertainment. Learn more at www.slickcity.com.

About ROLLER

ROLLER is the cloud-based venue management platform for modern attractions, purpose-built to remove friction from the guest experience at every touchpoint. Their all-in-one platform simplifies its customers' business processes, improving efficiency and maximizing revenue. ROLLER's comprehensive solution includes: Online Checkout & Ticketing, Point-of-Sale, Integrated Payments, Memberships, Gift Cards, Waivers, Self-Serve Kiosks, Cashless Wallets, Guest Surveys, and more. To learn more, visit roller.software.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/roller-and-slick-city-reveal-the-franchise-growth-playbook-in-scaling-success-webinar-302498109.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
