MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants Recognizes Top Startups and SMEs in the Indoor 5G Quadrant Report 2025

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants has released its latest Indoor 5G Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025, recognizing key players, including both global giants and emerging innovators, for their excellence in marpoiu ket presence, product innovation, and business strategy. The report highlights JMA Wireless, LitePoint, Maven Wireless, and ExeteNet Systems, Nextivity, ALCAN, BTI Wireless, Nextivity and Proptivity among the top companies, are actively shaping the future of the Indoor 5G Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment.

The evaluation leverages 360Quadrants' proprietary methodology to map competitive positioning across 7,000+ micro markets within 10+ industries, enabling decision-makers to make strategic, data-backed vendor choices.

Company Highlights in the Indoor 5G Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment:

JMA Wireless is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in next-generation in-building and outdoor mobile wireless systems. With manufacturing, research & development, and sales operations across more than 20 global locations, JMA Wireless is a key enabler of LTE, 5G, and CBRS services worldwide. Its industry-leading XRAN platform is the only fully virtualized RAN (Radio Access Network) solution available, supported by complementary technologies such as TEKO, NWAV, and advanced RF distribution systems. The company's end-to-end 5G architecture spans frequencies from 600 MHz to 39 GHz, ensuring comprehensive spectrum coverage and a seamless evolution to 5G connectivity. JMA Wireless also offers CUSP, an edge-based private network solution that integrates connectivity, content delivery, and neutral host cloud applications. JMA Wireless serves a diverse range of sectors including real estate, sports and entertainment, hospitality, higher education, healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, and telecommunications, making it a trusted provider of robust wireless connectivity solutions.

Nextivity is a leading provider of indoor network enhancement solutions through its Cel-Fi product line, designed to improve mobile signal coverage in homes, offices, and enterprise environments. Trusted by over 200 carriers in more than 100 countries, Cel-Fi solutions are engineered to deliver superior in-building wireless performance. Nextivity's proprietary IntelliBoost chipset powers its product range, ensuring optimal signal strength and user experience. The company's comprehensive in-building wireless offerings include active DAS hybrids, commercial-grade signal boosters, public safety boosters, directional and panel antennas, as well as mounting accessories. Nextivity serves a broad array of industries such as education, healthcare, government, hospitality, real estate, retail, commercial offices, industrial facilities, and warehouses, positioning itself as a vital connectivity partner across both public and private sectors.

Evaluation Criteria

The vendor evaluation was conducted on over 90 companies, of which the top 9 were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Indoor 5G Startups/Small-Medium Businesses Companies Assessment quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Offering (Infrastructure and Services), and Business Model (Service providers, enterprises, and neutral host operators).

360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Progressive companies, Responsive companies, Dynamic companies, and Starting blocks. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants, a specialized division of MarketsandMarkets, delivers comprehensive quadrant analyses for various emerging technologies and markets, including start-ups. Our evaluation methodology hinges on two critical parameters: market presence and product footprint. This approach facilitates a graphical representation of competitive positioning across four key categories: leaders, contenders, innovators, and emerging companies. In addition, we meticulously classify start-ups into progressive companies, responsive companies, dynamic companies, and starting blocks. Our expertise equips organizations with insights into market leaders across over 6000 micro markets, enabling a detailed comparison of vendor capabilities and performance. At 360Quadrants, we ensure that each quadrant adheres to the highest standards, empowering our clients to navigate complex market dynamics precisely and confidently.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

