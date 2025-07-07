Moosonee, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2025) - True North Positioning, a leading provider of precision surveying and layout services, is proud to announce its selection by Northfleet Concrete Floors to deliver layout and as-built services for the foundation of the new health-care campus in Moosonee, Ontario. This transformative project, led by general contractor Pomerleau in collaboration with the Weeneebayko Area Health Authority (WAHA), aims to provide high-quality, culturally appropriate health-care facilities to communities along Ontario's James Bay and Hudson Bay coasts.

The Moosonee health-care campus is a cornerstone of regional development, designed to enhance access to modern medical services while reflecting the cultural and environmental values of the local Indigenous communities. True North Positioning's role will involve providing precise layout services to ensure accurate placement of the foundation, as well as comprehensive as-built documentation to verify construction compliance with design specifications. These services are critical to maintaining the project's structural integrity and supporting its timely completion.

"We are honored to contribute our expertise to this vital project," said Ryan Spurrier CEO at True North Positioning. "Our team is committed to delivering precision and reliability, working closely with Northfleet Concrete Floors and Pomerleau to ensure the foundation meets the highest standards. This campus will serve as a lifeline for the Moosonee community, and we are proud to play a part in its development."

Northfleet Concrete Floors, a Brampton-based leader in concrete forming and flatwork solutions, selected True North Positioning for its proven track record in delivering high-quality surveying services for complex construction projects across Ontario. Pomerleau, one of Canada's top construction companies, is overseeing the project, leveraging its expertise in sustainable and innovative construction to bring this state-of-the-art facility to life.

The Moosonee health-care campus is part of a broader initiative to address the growing demand for accessible health-care infrastructure in northern Ontario. The project incorporates sustainable design elements and advanced construction techniques, aligning with Pomerleau's commitment to environmental responsibility and community-focused development. True North Positioning's precise layout and as-built services will support these goals by ensuring the foundation is constructed with accuracy and efficiency.

