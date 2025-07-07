Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2025) - Mark Raes, Chief Product Officer, LongPoint Asset Management Inc. ("LongPoint") and his team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of their two new LFG branded double leveraged single stock ETFs:

LFG Daily (2X) MSTR Long ETF (TSX: MSTU)

LFG Daily (2X) COIN Long ETF (TSX: COIU)





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6IWN9BKWAds

Proudly Canadian, and launched in partnership with Universal Digital Inc., these LFG ETFs are built for active Canadian investors.

LongPoint is one of the newest entrants into the Canadian ETF marketplace built by a team of experts with over 70 years of experience designing, building and launching specialized ETFs for Canadian investors. LongPoint also offers its unique Partnership ETF platform, which simplifies the launch, operation and growth of ETFs for its partner asset managers. LongPoint is a Canadian owned and operated company created to be a distinctive asset manager and deliver innovative ETF solutions designed to enhance your Canadian investing journey.

"LongPoint is excited to launch the LFG ETFs with Universal Digital, and we see these ETFs as the start of a strong partnership based on each company's expertise in their respective fields. Combining LongPoint's ETF know-how with Universal Digital's expertise with blockchain and crypto has resulted in the LFG ETFs that give Canadian investors and alternative to U.S. listed ETPs," said Steve Hawkins, CEO of LongPoint. "These new ETFs offer active Canadian investors a Canadian-domiciled, TSX-listed solution - trading in Canadian dollars - that enables them to tactically position their portfolios around cryptocurrency momentum, company-specific news, technical signals, and market events."

The LFG ETFs give active Canadian investors access to advanced trading tools directly through a Canadian exchange and in Canadian dollars - offering an attractive alternative to U.S.-based products.

