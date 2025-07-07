New Comprehensive Global Crisis Management White Paper Leads the Way to Transform Crises into Catalysts for Resilience and Innovation

International SOS, the leading global security and health risk management company, has unveiled a comprehensive global guide to help organisations navigate the complexities of modern crises. The paper, Building a Responsive and Effective Crisis Management Programme and accompanying webcast emphasises the importance of moving beyond traditional crisis response to adopt innovative strategies.

Giles Hill, Global Head of Security Services at International SOS, comments: "Crises, though inherently disruptive, serve as powerful crucibles for greater resilience and innovation. They expose latent vulnerabilities, sharpen decision making and compel organisations to think about agility an essential capability in a volatile world. They are a brutally honest appraisal of an organisation's strategy and culture. Leaders and organisations that embrace crisis as a catalyst not just as a threat emerge stronger, with more agile systems, clearer priorities and greater competitive advantage, ensuring their organisations not only survive but thrive in the face of adversity."

Using real-world scenarios and events, the paper demonstrates how, through informed, pragmatic, and adaptable crisis management, organisations can sustain operations and flourish, and how visionary leaders can transform their organisations into resilient entities capable of facing even the most unforeseen challenges. Based on International SOS' unique 40 years of experience supporting clients and their employees through crises, the paper provides practical insights into all key aspects of best practice in dealing with today's crises from pre-crisis planning and post-crisis demobilisation to the critical roles of perception, strategic communication, and innovation.

Gautier Porot, Group Crisis Management Practice Leader at International SOS, emphasised the importance of adoption of best practices across the workforce: "We have seen from recent escalations particularly how imperative it is to have robust crisis management and to encompass all eventualities. This paper is not just a source of information but a real call to action for all organisations, their leaders and each employee. Only by collaborating and preparing actively can crises be turned into opportunities and ensure sustainability and success."

Pre-crisis planning: Identifying systemic risks, organising resources, and training teams to minimise potential impacts. This includes creating ad hoc teams with specific and complementary skills and developing key documents such as crisis management policies, plans, communication strategies, and guides.

Identifying systemic risks, organising resources, and training teams to minimise potential impacts. This includes creating ad hoc teams with specific and complementary skills and developing key documents such as crisis management policies, plans, communication strategies, and guides. Crisis Response Mobilising teams, controlling the situation, and resolving issues through rapid decision-making and clear communication. The paper outlines the importance of modular and agile response teams tailored to each crisis's specificities.

Mobilising teams, controlling the situation, and resolving issues through rapid decision-making and clear communication. The paper outlines the importance of modular and agile response teams tailored to each crisis's specificities. Post-Crisis Demobilisation Supporting teams, analysing the new ecosystem, and adapting strategies to better cope with future crises. This involves a structured approach to problem-solving, including identifying the desired end state, breaking it down into workstreams, prioritising them, and developing strategic intent and action plans.

About the International SOS Group of Companies; 40 years of saving lives

The International SOS Group of Companies is in the business of protecting and saving lives. Wherever you are, we deliver customised security risk management, health and wellbeing solutions to fuel your growth and productivity. In the event of a security incident, epidemic, extreme weather or any other business-disrupting event, we provide an immediate response, giving you and your workforce peace of mind. We uniquely combine industry-leading technology with expertise in security, medical and logistics to deliver prevention programmes that offer real-time, actionable insights and on-the-ground support.

Founded in 1985, the International SOS Group has been saving lives for 40 years. Headquartered in London and Singapore, we are trusted by over 9,000 organisations. This includes the majority of the Fortune Global 500, as well as mid-size enterprises, governments, educational institutions, and NGOs. Nearly 13,000 global experts stand with you to provide support and assistance from over 1,200 locations in 90 countries, over 110 languages, 24/7, 365 days a year.

We help protect your people and your organisation, as well as support your compliance reporting needs. By partnering with us, your organisation can fulfil its Duty of Care responsibilities and fortify its business continuity.

To strengthen your resilience, we are at your fingertips; internationalsos.com.

_____________________________________ i. The whitepaper provides commentary on each of these key highlights by Stacey Conlin, Head of Risk, Cricket Australia, Eduardo Jany, Global Security Safety, News Corp, and Laurent Giezendanner, Head of Corporate Security and Legal Transformation, Syngenta Group.

