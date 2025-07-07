Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2025) - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) ("CopAur" or the"Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Chester Millar and Duane Nelson to its Advisory Board. These distinguished additions bring a world-class team of experts in mine development, operations, and innovative extraction technologies-marking a pivotal step forward in advancing CopAur's past producing, high-potential, high-grade oxide gold assets in Nevada.

About Chester Millar:

Chester Millar is widely credited with pioneering heap leach gold extraction, a breakthrough that made low-cost, high-margin gold production feasible worldwide. He founded the Afton Mine and served as Chairman of Glamis Gold Ltd. (NYSE: formerly GLG) from 1985 to 1998, transforming it from a junior explorer into a North American gold powerhouse. Glamis was acquired by Goldcorp in 2006 for US$8.2 billion-one of the most notable mining transactions in history.

Mr. Millar has also played key roles in the success of:

Eldorado Gold Corp.

Castle Gold Corp.

Glencairn Gold (now part of B2Gold )

(now part of ) New Oroperu Resources

Alamos Gold Inc.

Millar brings with him a world-class team of oxide gold heap leach specialists, whose technical leadership will be pivotal in advancing CopAur's projects toward production.

Chester Millar-a Canadian Mining Hall of Fame inductee-As the pioneer of heap leaching, Mr. Millar fundamentally changed the economics of gold production, enabling the development of numerous low-cost, high-margin gold mines. This team is expected to play a key role in advancing CopAur's past producing Kinsley Mountain and Troy Canyon past producing oxide gold assets.

"Chester's involvement, along with his team of multi-generational experts, greatly accelerates CopAur's path to production," said Jeremy Yaseniuk, CEO of CopAur Minerals. "With gold prices near record highs, a supportive U.S. administration, and global money printing showing no signs of slowing, this is the best environment I've seen in my lifetime to build a gold mine. We're serious about making this happen and are excited to work closely with Mr. Millar and his team."

Also joining the Advisory Board is Duane Nelson, a recognized innovator and entrepreneur in the field of environmentally responsible metallurgy. Mr. Nelson is the founder and CEO of Innovation Mining Inc., a company pioneering eco-friendly metal extraction processes as alternatives to conventional cyanide and smelting methods.



"Duane's forward-thinking approach to metal recovery combined with Chester's operational depth creates a powerful and balanced advisory team," added Yaseniuk. "We're confident their contributions will accelerate our journey to becoming a significant force in North American resource development."



The Company also announces that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of 4,200,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees, and consultants. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.15 per common share and are valid for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant. The options were granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan.

