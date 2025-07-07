mRNA Sequencing Market Size to Hit USD 4.02 billion by 2031, Growing at 13.6% CAGR, Benefits from Surging Prevalence of Cancer | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global mRNA sequencing market is observing significant growth owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer and rising demand for rare disease diagnostic tools.

The mRNA sequencing market is expected to reach US$4.02 billion by 2031 from US$1.67 billion in 2024; it is expected to record a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period. mRNA sequencing is a technique used to analyze the complete set of mRNA molecules (transcriptome) within a cell or tissue. It provides a complete view of gene expression, including the identification of known and novel transcript isoforms, gene fusions, and allele-specific expression. With its high sensitivity and precision in quantifying gene expression, mRNA sequencing serves as a valuable resource for investigating various biological processes and disease conditions.

The mRNA sequencing market analysis focuses on an array of products (instruments, consumables, etc.) and services required in various types of sequencing methods, which are expected to contribute to its strength in the coming years. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.

To explore the valuable insights in the mRNA Sequencing Market report, you can easily download a sample PDF of the report - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00038963/

Overview of Report Findings

Increasing Prevalence of Cancer:

As per the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), there were ~20 million new cancer cases in 2022. By 2050, this number is predicted to increase to over 35 million new cases. Lung cancer is the most commonly occurring cancer worldwide, with 2.5 million new cases that account for 12.4% of the total new cases. Breast cancer in females ranked second (2.3 million cases, 11.6%), followed by colorectal cancer (1.9 million cases, 9.6%), prostate cancer (1.5 million cases, 7.3%), and stomach cancer (970,000 cases, 4.9%). An upsurge in cancer cases has led to the higher utilization of mRNA sequencing for disease diagnosis, biomarker discovery, and therapeutic development applications.

RNA sequencing allows researchers to simultaneously quantify the expression levels of thousands of genes, offering a comprehensive view of the transcriptome in both cancerous and healthy tissues. This aids in tracing the genes that are expressed differently and identifying molecular signatures linked to various cancer types, subtypes, and progression stages. By examining changes in the transcriptome, RNA sequencing assists in finding biomarkers for cancer diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment response. It also enables the detection of molecular targets for precision therapies, thus aiding in the creation of targeted treatments.

For Detailed mRNA Sequencing Market Insights, Visit: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/mrna-sequencing-market

Surging demand for Rare Disease Diagnostic Tools:

According to the Rare Disease International alliance, more than 300 million people in the world suffer from a rare disease, and over 6,000 rare disease cases were identified as of 2023. 72% of these rare conditions are genetic. Therefore, there is a huge burden of healthcare costs associated with the treatment of rare diseases-the cost is approximately 10 times higher than the cost incurred by other diseases. For example, in the US, the cost of 373 rare diseases accounts for US$ 2.2 trillion annually. Based on estimates, the healthcare cost for all known rare diseases may be in the range of US$ 7.2-8.6 trillion annually.

Thus, rare diseases associated with difficulties and delays in diagnosis, lack of treatment availability, development of new treatment, and a favorable regulatory framework and accessibility would result in the development of innovative mRNA sequencing technologies. mRNA sequencing is a powerful tool for rare disease diagnosis and research, offering insights into gene expression, alternative splicing, and the effects of mutation on gene function.

Ambry Genetics' ExomeReveal test is multiomic exome sequencing, which aims to enhance rare disease detection compared to traditional DNA-based methods. This test combines Ambry's RNA analysis expertise from its hereditary cancer testing platform with its ExomeNext exome sequencing test to improve diagnostic yield for rare diseases.

Geographical Insights:

In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Stay Updated on The Latest mRNA Sequencing Market Trends: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00038963/

Market Segmentation

Based on type, the mRNA sequencing market is bifurcated into products and services. The products segment held a larger share of the market in 2024.

In terms of method, the mRNA sequencing market is segmented into first-generation sequencing, next-generation sequencing, and third-generation sequencing. The next-generation sequencing segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

In terms of end user, the mRNA sequencing market is segmented into healthcare facilities, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations, and others. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

The mRNA sequencing market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the mRNA sequencing market include Takara Bio Inc.; Illumina, Inc.; QIAGEN; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Quantabio; Zymo Research Corporation; baseclick GmbH; Paragon Genomics, Inc.; Yeasen Biotechnology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.; Novogene Co, Ltd; and Norgen Biotek Corp.

Trending Topics: Advancements in mRNA sequencing, AI in next-generation sequencing, mRNA vaccines, innovative consumables used for mRNA sequencing, etc.

Purchase Premium Copy of Global mRNA Sequencing Market Size and Growth Report (2021-2031) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00038963/

Global Headlines on mRNA Sequencing

Roche unveiled its proprietary, breakthrough sequencing by expansion (SBX) technology, establishing a new category of next-generation sequencing.

Foundation Medicine, Inc., announced the US launch of FoundationOneRNA, a tissue-based RNA sequencing test for the detection of cancer-related fusions across 318 genes.

Lexogen unveiled the LUTHOR High-Definition Single Cell 3' mRNA-Seq Kit. The kit can detect a single gene copy within a cell, enabling researchers to get visuals of each cell's complete transcriptome, capturing 95% of expressed genes with high magnification.

PacBio announced the expansion of Multiplexed Arrays Sequencing (MAS-Seq) for new assays. This assay is based on the successful "MAS-Seq" concatenation technology that enables cost-effective single-cell isoform sequencing.

For More latest Life Sciences Research Reports & Industry Analysis - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reportstype/life-sciences

Conclusion

The rising demand for diagnostic tools for rare diseases and cancer therapeutics propels the growth of mRNA sequencing market. Studies have shown that incorporating mRNA sequencing can increase the diagnostic rate for rare diseases by 7-36% compared to the diagnoses based on DNA sequencing alone. According to the study "Analysis of RNAseq from 4,400 individuals in the 100,000 Genomes Project identifies new potential diagnoses," published in the European Society of Human Genetics in June 2023, analysis from the 100,000 Genomes Project suggests that over 20% of individuals that remain undiagnosed under genome or exome sequencing may receive a diagnosis through mRNA sequencing.

Thus, significant contributions of mRNA sequencing to disease diagnostics, drug discovery pipelines, and personalized medicine are adding to its popularity. The use of this sequencing technology is also on the rise in cancer research and tests for the diagnosis of uncommon genetic abnormalities. There has been an upsurge in the adoption of new high-throughput NGS technologies-ThermoFisher's Ion Torrent and Illumina's NovaSeq-in various applications.

The report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders-including component providers, system technology integrators, and system manufacturers-with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

Trending Related Reports:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/en/reports/mrna-vaccines-and-therapeutics-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/en/reports/mrna-synthesis-manufacturing-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/mrna-treatment-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/rna-sequencing-services-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/en/reports/dna-sequencing-market

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Site: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2520492/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mrna-sequencing-market-size-to-hit-usd-4-02-billion-by-2031--growing-at-13-6-cagr-benefits-from-surging-prevalence-of-cancer--the-insight-partners-302498989.html