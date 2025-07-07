Estimating Edge: The EDGE Helps Estimators Win More Roofing Bids During Busy Season

BOYNTON BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / As roofing contractors enter their busiest season, many professionals are turning to The EDGE roofing estimating software to improve their bid-to-win ratio throughout the summer and beyond.

The EDGE has been a leader in roofing estimating for more than three decades, offering an entire digital toolbox of features and functionalities specific to commercial roofing work. From trade-databases to cloud-based reporting, roofing estimators across the US are building better estimates at faster rates thanks to this award-winning solution.

And, as Dave Chapman, Director of Sales at Estimating Edge notes, that was the whole purpose of The EDGE.

"The EDGE was designed specifically for estimators who need to bid competitively without sacrificing precision or professionalism," said Chapman. "Because of all the functions in the program, estimators can move confidently through their bidding process, knowing each estimate is tailored to their project's unique requirements. Even during busy season. We make sure our products can keep up with any workload."

The EDGE enables roofing estimators to:

Access current pricing suppliers for roofing materials

Generate precise calculations for tapered insulation systems and standing seam metal roofing applications

Create professional, branded proposals with detailed scope of work, material specifications and labor breakdowns

Submit bids within hours instead of days using customizable templates

The EDGE's impact is felt across the industry, with one satisfied client saying: "The EDGE has helped us improve accuracy and speed in our roofing bids. It's customizable and detailed, especially for commercial work. Support was responsive when we needed it. It's become a reliable part of our process."

For more information about how The EDGE roofing estimating software can help your business thrive this summer season, visit our page.

Contact Information

Tracie Kuczkowski

VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com

800-246-0800

Samantha Ann Illius

Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

sillius@foundationsoft.com

(800) 811 5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Estimating Edge

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/the-edger-helps-estimators-win-more-roofing-bids-during-busy-seas-1043972