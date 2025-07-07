Safe Pathways to Schools Project Launches in Porto Alegre, Brazil With FedEx Support

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / Originally published by Star Rating for Schools

Road traffic injuries are the leading cause of death for children and young adults aged 5-29 globally. In Porto Alegre, Brazil, traffic-related fatalities have surged, with 84 people losing their lives in 2024, the highest rate in seven years.

In light of this issue, Fundação Thiago de Moraes Gonzaga, Translab and iRAP, with support from FedEx Brazil, launched the "Safe Pathways to Schools" project. This initiative focuses on improving road safety for students by engaging the school community, assessing school road infrastructure with Star Rating for Schools (SR4S), implementing tactical urbanism and advocating for permanent improvements and reduced speeds.

The school zone selected for the project is E.M.E.E.F Prof. Elyseu Paglioli, located in the Cristal neighborhood of Porto Alegre. This school supports children and adolescents with disabilities, many of whom have mobility challenges. The area buzzes with foot traffic, surrounded by two other schools, a daycare, a health center, homes, and shops, all adding to the presence of vulnerable road users.

In addition to enhancing child road safety, the project incorporates green elements into its tactical urbanism approach, potentially providing vital environmental and social benefits such as water purification, recreational spaces, and climate resilience, especially relevant after Porto Alegre's historic flood in May 2024. FedEx Brazil volunteers will also play a key role in supporting the implementation of these interventions.

By creating safer and healthier school zones, the project encourages active mobility and contributes to improving the overall quality of life for the community in Porto Alegre.

Fundação Thiago de Moraes Gonzaga met with Mr. Pedro Bisch, president of Porto Alegre's Public Transport and Circulation Company (EPTC), to discuss the project. Image credit: Fundação Thiago de Moraes Gonzaga

