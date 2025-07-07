Istanbul, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2025) - Vanity Clinic has announced that the number of procedures performed since its establishment has surpassed 10,000 at its newly opened, fully equipped hospital facility.





This milestone highlights the hospital's growing operational capacity and the increasing demand for its aesthetic surgery services both locally and internationally. During this period, Vanity has served patients from around the world-particularly within the scope of health tourism-with consistently high satisfaction rates.

With a high volume of procedures performed annually and consistently high patient satisfaction, Vanity leads the sector as the aesthetic surgery clinic with one of the highest operational capacities in Turkey.

Medical expertise played a defining role in the establishment of Vanity. The clinical approach, shaped under the leadership of one of the co-founders, Plastic Reconstructive & Aesthetic Surgeon M.D. Güray Yesiladali, rests on scientific integrity, ethical principles, and a deeply patient-focused approach. Commenting on surpassing the 10,000 procedure mark in under 10 years, M.D. Yesiladali stated: "This number is not just a sign of success; it represents 10,000 lives, 10,000 happy stories. For us, every procedure is a step closer to the patient's own sense of self and confidence-a true transformation journey."

With the highest number of specialized plastic and reconstructive surgeons on its team, Vanity proudly stands as one of Turkey's most comprehensive and expert centers in the field of aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. Vanity proudly hosted the live surgical operations of the international Eurasian Congress, underlining its role as a regional leader in clinical excellence.

Unlike many other providers in the sector, Vanity offers a fully integrated service model managed entirely in-house. From initial consultations and airport pickups to surgical operations and even room maintenance, every step is carried out by Vanity's own professional staff. Additionally, all procedures are conducted in the hospital's own operating rooms rather than in rented surgical facilities. This model enhances patient safety and ensures consistency, transparency, and high standards of care throughout the treatment process.





Vanity has been honored multiple times with the "Best Patient Service" award by the global healthcare platform WhatClinic, certifying its patient-centered approach on an international level. This award reflects the clinic's excellence in transparent communication, prompt responsiveness, and outstanding patient satisfaction.

Vanity's motto, "Better You," reflects a belief that aesthetic procedures are not merely about physical changes, but about guiding individuals toward the best version of themselves. This philosophy informs every clinical decision, with personalized planning based on the patient's goals, lifestyle, and aesthetic perception. Recognized as one of the best aesthetic surgery hospitals in the region, Vanity combines medical excellence with a deeply patient-oriented philosophy.

This patient-centered model significantly contributes to both medical success and emotional satisfaction.

At Vanity, medical suitability and expert judgment are considered just as important as patient expectations in the decision-making process. All procedures are evaluated according to scientific criteria, and only those deemed medically appropriate and safe are performed. This ethical approach is a core principle integrated into the hospital's protocols to ensure long-term patient well-being.

Hospital management emphasized that this increase in procedure volume also signifies organizational growth. Enhancements in multilingual patient support services-available in 12 languages-strengthening of the expert medical team, and upgraded communication channels are among the major developments recently implemented. Internal surveys indicate high employee satisfaction and engagement, which directly enhance patient experiences.

Vanity is a reliable and well-established cosmetic surgery facility that proudly has both national (Turkish Ministry of Health) and international accreditations.

Vanity Clinic added that it continues to pursue international accreditation processes for patient safety and ethical medical practices, and is actively working on new clinical protocols. These efforts aim to maintain high standards of care and patient satisfaction amid increasing demand.

About - Vanity

Vanity Clinic is a private healthcare institution based in Istanbul, Turkey, founded in 2016. Specializing in aesthetic, plastic, and medical aesthetic surgery, the hospital also serves international patients as part of its health tourism operations. It is recognized for its multidisciplinary medical staff, advanced technological infrastructure, and patient-centered approach.

