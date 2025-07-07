EQS-Ad-hoc: Capella Financing S.à.r.l. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Capella Financing S.à.r.l.: Notice of Settlement Agreement with Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited



07-Jul-2025 / 17:35 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES THE IMMEDIATE ATTENTION OF THE NOTEHOLDERS. THIS NOTICE CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT IS OF INTEREST TO THE REGISTERED AND BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE NOTES. IF APPLICABLE, ALL DEPOSITORIES, CUSTODIANS AND OTHER INTERMEDIARIES RECEIVING THIS NOTICE ARE REQUIRED TO EXPEDITE TRANSMISSION HEREOF TO BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE NOTES IN A TIMELY MANNER. IF BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE NOTES ARE IN ANY DOUBT AS TO THE MATTERS REFERRED TO IN THIS NOTICE, THEY SHOULD CONSULT THEIR STOCKBROKER, LAWYER, ACCOUNTANT OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER WITHOUT DELAY. If you have recently sold or otherwise transferred your entire holding(s) of Notes referred to below, you should immediately forward this notice to the purchaser or transferee or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MAY CONTAIN INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION (EU) 596/2014 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND OF THE COUNCIL OF 16 APRIL 2014 ON MARKET ABUSE (AS AMENDED) ("EU MAR") AND REGULATION (EU) 596/2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF DOMESTIC LAW IN THE UNITED KINGDOM, AS AMENDED ("UK MAR" AND, TOGETHER WITH EU MAR, "EU/UK MAR"). CAPELLA FINANCING S.À R.L. (a private limited liability company (société à responsabilité limitée) incorporated under the laws of Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg trade and companies register (Registre de commerce et des sociétés, Luxembourg) under number B271743, being subject, as an unregulated securitisation undertaking (société de titrisation non réglementée) within the meaning of the Luxembourg law of 22 March 2004 on securitisation, as amended) (the "Issuer") Notice of Settlement Agreement with Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited to the holders of outstanding EUR 229,500,000 Class A fixed rate Notes due 31 January 2054 (ISIN: XS2590244807; Common Code: 259024480) (the "Class A Notes") EUR 114,500,000 Class B fixed rate Notes due 31 January 2054 (ISIN: XS2590245101; Common Code: 259024510) (the "Class B Notes") EUR 442,663,000 Class Z Notes due 31 January 2054 (ISIN: XS2590247735; Common Code: 259024773) (the "Class Z Notes") issued by the Issuer (together, the "Notes") This announcement is released by the Issuer and may contain inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU/UK MAR, encompassing information relating to the Notes described above. For the purposes of EU/UK MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, including as it forms part of domestic law in the UK, this announcement is made by the managers of the Issuer. We refer to the (i) trust deed dated 30 March 2023 between the Issuer and Citibank, N.A., London Branch (the "Note Trustee"), as amended, restated and/or supplemented from time to time (the "Trust Deed") and the terms and conditions of the Notes set out in Schedule 2 to the Trust Deed (the "Conditions"); and (ii) sale and purchase agreement entered into between Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited (the "Seller"), Themis Portfolio (S1) Management Holdings Limited (formerly Kohira Holdings Limited) ("Themis") and Hemeras RAIF V.C.I.C. Ltd (the "RAIF"), originally dated 8 April 2022 and as supplemented on 22 December 2022 and 30 March 2023, as amended on 20 March 2024, and as further amended, restated and/or supplemented from time to time (the "SPA"). Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined herein have the meanings given to such terms in the master definitions and construction schedule dated 30 March 2023 signed by, amongst others, the Issuer and the Note Trustee, as amended, restated and/or supplemented from time to time. The Issuer hereby announces that the RAIF and Themis have entered into a settlement agreement with the Seller dated 4 July 2025 (the "Settlement Agreement"), pursuant to which the RAIF and Themis concluded settlement of certain potential claims against the Seller under the SPA. Please refer to the report made available by the Issuer in accordance with clause 13.3(a)(ii) (Securitisation Regulation Reporting) of the Servicing Agreement, clause 7.4(c) (Information Covenants) of the Cash Management Agreement and Article 7(1)(f) of the EU Securitisation Regulation and Article 7(1)(f) of the UK Securitisation Regulation, published on the Reporting Website on https://sf.citidirect.com/stfin/ . For further information, please contact the Issuer at the address below.



Capella Financing S.à r.l. 28, Boulevard F.W. Raiffeisen, L - 2411 Luxembourg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Attention: the Board of Managers

Email: capella@cscgfm.lu This notice does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or otherwise acquire any securities in any jurisdiction. No person has been authorised to give information, or to make any representation in connection therewith, other than as contained herein. The delivery of this notice at any time does not imply that the information in it is correct as at any time subsequent to its date. This notice is given by: CAPELLA FINANCING S.À R.L. Dated 7 July 2025



End of Inside Information



07-Jul-2025 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group. www.eqs.com



